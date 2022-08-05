Water Dispenser Market Size, Major Competitor and Strategies 2030

Water Dispenser Industry Overview

The global water dispenser market is expected to reach USD 5.34 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market growth is largely driven by the demand for water dispensers with characteristics such as portability, easy usage and installation process, and minimal maintenance costs.

Water Dispenser Market Segmentation

For this study, Grand View Research has segmented the water dispenser market based on product, application, end-use, distribution channel and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Bottled and Bottle-less.

The bottled product segment accounted for more than 70% of the market in 2021 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast years. The primary factor driving the segment is the rising demand for bottled water. Furthermore, lower initial costs, as well as ease of installation and low maintenance requirements, are likely to boost product demand.

However, the bottle-less product category is expected to grow at the fastest rate of 9.9% between 2022 and 2030. Such products do not necessitate the loading and unloading of water bottles on the machine, which is a significant factor driving the segment growth. These products are directly connected to water pipelines and can thus be used continuously without the need for water bottles. These products are mainly used in hotels, restaurants, etc.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Commercial and Industrial.

During the forecast period, the hospitality sector under the commercial application segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR, 9.9%. A water dispenser is a great addition for those in the HORECA (hotel, restaurant, and café) industry that are looking to boost their revenue, service value-add, convenience, sustainability, and more.

As per a blog by GFS Innovation PTE LTD, in 2020, there has been a surge in demand among Singapore restaurants for still and sparkling water dispensers. Rather than drinking sweetened beverages, it is advised to restrict daily sugar intake to 8 to 11 teaspoons from beverages, juices, and other processed foods.

According to the Ministry of Health, the average Singaporean consumes an incredible 12 teaspoons of sugar every day. Switching to water is the best alternative to sweetened drinks due to growing consumer awareness and encouraging a healthy lifestyle. Even though still and sparkling water has no sugar and no calories, they taste just as pleasant and satisfying.

Based on the Distribution Channel Insights, the market is segmented into online and offline.

The retail store segment held the largest share of 42.60% in 2021. Easy availability of dispensers, assistance with product specifications, and excellent customer services are some of the factors popularizing the sales of water dispensers through the retail channel.

Consumers in the market are preferring purchasing dispensers from online sales channels owing to the availability of a wide range of products, greater discounts, and ease of delivery. These benefits have resulted in the shifting consumer buying preference from offline to online stores and this trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period. Growth in e-commerce owing to the wider distribution network and product availability generates significant opportunities for market players and this has influenced manufacturers to sell their products through online channels. E-commerce giants like Amazon and Alibaba are some of the major sellers of water dispensers for commercial spaces.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Residential, Commercial and Industrial.

In 2021, the commercial application segment dominated the global market, accounting for the lion’s share. The rise in demand for continuously clean water supply in commercial spaces is driving the segment. Furthermore, the lack of direct water sources in several commercial buildings will increase product demand in this segment.

From 2022 to 2030, industrial application is expected to be the fastest-growing segment. The increased use of water purification products in the industrial sector, particularly in developing countries such as China and India, is attributed to the lack of fresh and clean water sources.

Water Dispenser Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Key players operating in the market account for a considerable market share and have a strong presence across the globe. The market also comprises small-to-midsized players, who offer a selected range of water dispensers and mostly serve regional customers.

Some of the key players operating in the global water dispenser market include:

Whirlpool Corporation

Primo Water Corporation (formerly, Cott Corporation)

Honeywell International Inc.

Culligan International Company

Clover Co. Ltd.

Waterlogic Holdings Limited

Midea Group Co. Ltd.

O. Smith Corporation

Edgar’s Water

