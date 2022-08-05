AI in Computer Vision Market is projected to expand at a steady CAGR over the forecast by 2031 | Nvidia, Intel Corporation, IBM Corporation

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global AI in Computer Vision Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on AI in Computer Vision Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Artificial intelligence in computer vision is the process of using computers to interpret and understand digital images. This can be done in several ways, but the most common approach is to use algorithms to detect and identify objects in an image. This can be done with a variety of techniques, but the most common approach is to use machine learning. This is where algorithms are trained on a dataset of images and then used to interpret new images.

Key Trends

Some of the key trends in AI in Computer Vision technology include object detection and recognition, image classification, and video analysis. Object detection and recognition involve the ability to identify and locate objects in an image or video.

This can be done using a variety of methods such as template matching, edge detection, or deep learning. Image classification is the process of assigning a label or class to an image.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of AI in the Computer Vision market are as follows:

Increased demand for computer vision in various industry verticals: Computer vision is being increasingly used in various industry verticals such as automotive, retail, healthcare, and manufacturing for applications such as object detection, facial recognition, and image classification.

Technological advancements in computer vision: There have been various technological advancements in computer vision in recent years, which have resulted in improved accuracy and performance of computer vision systems.

Market Segments

By Function

Training

Inference

By Application

Industrial

Non-Industrial

By End-Use

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Retail

By Region

North America US



Key Players

Nvidia

Intel Corporation

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Google

Facebook

Amazon Web Services

Athena Security

