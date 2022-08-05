Food Anti-Caking Agents Market overview by recent opportunities, growth size, regional analysis and forecasts to 2031 | LLC, PPG Industries, Brenntag, Solvay S

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Food Anti-Caking Agents Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Food Anti-Caking Agents Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Food anti-caking agents are substances that are added to food to prevent the formation of clumps or lumps. These agents work by absorbing moisture and keeping particles of food from sticking together. Common food anti-caking agents include calcium silicate, silicon dioxide, magnesium stearate, and sodium aluminosilicate.

Key Trends

One of the key trends in food anti-caking agents technology is the use of nano-particles. Nano-particles are very small particles that can be used to improve the texture and quality of food products. Another key trend in food anti-caking agents technology is the use of natural ingredients. Natural ingredients are becoming more popular as consumers become more concerned about the safety of food additives.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the food anti-caking agents market are the growing demand for food products with a longer shelf life, the need for efficient food processing, and the need to improve the quality of food products. The food anti-caking agents market is also driven by the increasing demand for natural and organic food products.

Market Segments

By Source

Natural

Synthetic

By Type

Calcium Compounds

Sodium Compounds

By Application

Bakery Products

Dairy Products

By Region

North America US



Key Players

LLC

PPG Industries

Brenntag

Solvay S

Evonik Industries

Cabot Corporation

Cargill

Ingredion Incorporated

