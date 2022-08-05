Mechanical Ventilator Market SWOT analysis, Growth, Share, Size and Demand outlook by 2031 | Getinge AB, Medtronic, Vyaire Medical Inc.

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Mechanical Ventilator Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Mechanical Ventilator Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

A mechanical ventilator is a machine that helps a person breathe. When a person can’t breathe on their own, the ventilator takes over the job of breathing for them. The ventilator pumps air into the person’s lungs and then sucks the air back out.

Key Trends

One of the key trends in mechanical ventilator technology is the development of smaller and more portable devices. This is in response to the need for patients to be able to receive treatment in a variety of settings, including at home. Another trend is the development of more sophisticated controls that allow for more precise delivery of therapy. Additionally, there is a trend toward the development of ventilators that can be used with a variety of patient populations, including those with chronic lung diseases.

Key Drivers

The rising prevalence of respiratory diseases and the growing number of intensive care unit admissions are the key drivers of the mechanical ventilator market. The increasing number of surgical procedures, the growing geriatric population, and the rising number of trauma cases are also expected to contribute to market growth. The high cost of mechanical ventilators and the lack of trained personnel are the major factors restraining market growth. In addition, the risk of ventilator-associated pneumonia and other complications associated with the use of mechanical ventilators is expected to limit the market growth.

Market Segments

By Product Type Intensive Care Unit/Critical Care Transport/Portable/Ambulatory Neonatal Care

By Component Devices Services

By Mode Noninvasive Ventilation Invasive Ventilation

By Region North America



Key Players

Getinge AB

Medtronic

Vyaire Medical Inc.

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Hamilton Medical

GE Healthcare

Smiths Medical

