Preclinical CRO Market Demand, Overview, Size, Trend | Envigo Corporation, MPI Research, Eurofins Scientific

Preclinical CRO is a research organization that provides support for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies during the early stages of drug development. Preclinical CRO services include drug discovery, preclinical testing, and regulatory affairs.

Key Trends

The key trends in Preclinical CRO technology are:

1. The use of in vitro models to predict in vivo outcomes

2. The use of 3D models to improve the accuracy of predictions

3. The use of machine learning to improve the accuracy of predictions

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the Preclinical CRO market are the rising demand for outsourced drug discovery and development services, the increasing number of R&D collaborations between pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and academic institutions, and the growing number of drug approvals. The outsourcing of drug discovery and development activities to CROs has been growing at a rapid pace in recent years. This is due to the fact that CROs offer a number of advantages over in-house R&D departments, including access to state-of-the-art facilities and equipment, lower costs and shorter timelines.

Market Segmentation

By Services

Bioanalysis

Toxicology Testing



By End-Use

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Government

By Region

North America US Canada



Key Players

Envigo Corporation

MPI Research

Eurofins Scientific

IQVIA

PAREXEL International Corporation

Charles River

ICON PLC

PRA Health Sciences

