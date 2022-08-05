Robotic Welding Market SWOT analysis, Growth, Share, Size and Demand outlook by 2031 | ABB, Panasonic Corporation, Denso Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Robotic Welding Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Robotic Welding Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Robotic welding is a semi-automated process where a welding machine is operated by a computer program. The operator load the welding machine with the required welding consumables, positions the workpiece, and starts the welding process. The welding machine then automatically welds the workpiece according to the programmed welding parameters.

Key Trends

There are a few key trends in robotic welding technology.

First, there is a trend toward more collaborative robots, which are designed to work safely alongside humans.

Second, there is a trend toward more powerful and efficient welding robots. This is important because it allows manufacturers to increase production without increasing costs.

Key Drivers

There are several key drivers of the robotic welding market.

First, robotic welding is much more precise than traditional welding methods, which results in less waste and scrap.

Second, robotic welding is much faster than traditional welding methods, which increases productivity and reduces costs.

Market Segments

By Type

  • Arc Welding
  • Spot Welding

By Payload

  • Less than 50 kg
  • Between 50-150 kg

By End-Use

  • Automotive and Transportation
  • Metals and Machinery
  • Aerospace and Defense

By Region

  • North America
    • US

Key Players
  • ABB
  • Panasonic Corporation
  • Denso Corporation
  • Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd
  • The Lincoln Electric Company
  • Abhisha Technocrats Pvt.Ltd
  • IGM Roboterysysteme AG
  • Acieta LLC

