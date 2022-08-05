Plant Extracts Market Overview, Trends, Growth, Demand, Key Players Analysis and Forecast to 2031 | Symrise AG, Sensient Technologies, Dohler, International Flavours and Fragrances Inc

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Plant Extracts Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Plant Extracts Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

A plant extract is a material that is derived from a plant through different processes, such as maceration, distillation, or expression. The extract can be in the form of a solid, such as a powder, or a liquid, such as an essential oil. Plant extracts are used in a variety of industries, including cosmetics, food and beverage, and pharmaceuticals.

Key Trends

In recent years, there has been a trend towards using plant extracts in various technologies. This is due to the fact that plant extracts can provide many benefits, such as being more environmentally friendly and having fewer side effects than synthetic chemicals.

Some of the key trends in plant extracts technology include the following:

1. Using plant extracts for natural pest control: Plant extracts can be used as a natural way to control pests. For example, neem oil, which is derived from the neem tree, can be used to control a variety of pests, including mosquitoes, flies, and mites.

Key Drivers

Some of the key drivers of the plant extracts market are:

1. Increasing demand for plant-based ingredients: There is a growing demand for plant-based ingredients in the food, beverage, and personal care industries. This is due to the growing awareness of the health benefits of plant-based ingredients and the trend towards natural and organic products.

Market Segments

By Type

Oils

Spices

Flavors and Fragrances

By Application

Cosmetics

Food and Beverages

By Source

Leaves

Barks and Stems

Rhizomes and Roots

By Region

North America US



Key Players

Symrise AG

Sensient Technologies

Dohler

International Flavours and Fragrances Inc

Vidya Herbs Pvt Ltd

Synthite Industries Pvt. Ltd

Kangcare Bioindustry Co.Ltd

Givaudan

