Smart Irrigation Market Pegged for Robust Expansion by 2031 | Type, Application, Scope & Key Companies | Toro Company, Hunter Industries, CALSENSE

Smart irrigation is a type of irrigation that utilizes weather data and irrigation schedules to optimize irrigation efficiency. This type of irrigation can reduce water use by up to 50% when compared to traditional irrigation methods.

Key Trends

There are a few key trends in smart irrigation technology. One is the use of weather data to make irrigation decisions. This data can come from weather stations, satellites, or other sources. It can be used to make decisions about when to water, how much to water, and what type of irrigation to use. Another trend is the use of soil moisture sensors to make irrigation decisions. These sensors can be used to measure the moisture content of the soil and make decisions about when to water and how much to water.

Key Drivers

There are a number of key drivers of the smart irrigation market. One of the most important is the increasing availability of smart irrigation technology. This technology is becoming more affordable and easier to use, making it accessible to a wider range of farmers and growers. Another key driver is the increasing awareness of the benefits of smart irrigation. This technology can help farmers to save water, reduce energy costs, and improve crop yields. As more farmers become aware of these benefits, the demand for smart irrigation systems is likely to increase.

Key Market Segments

By Type

Climate-Based

Sensor-Based

By Component

Controllers

Sensors

By Application

Agricultural

Greenhouses

Turf & Landscape

By Region

North America The U.S.



Key Market Players

Toro Company

Hunter Industries

CALSENSE

ET Water Systems, Inc.

HydroPoint Data Systems

Weathermatic

Rachio Inc.

Stevens Water Monitoring System

