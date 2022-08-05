Antibody Drug conjugates Market is expected to drive the segment during the forecast period.

Antibody Drug Conjugates Industry Overview

The global antibody drug conjugates market size is expected to reach over USD 22.87 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 16.4% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research Inc. The presence of strong pipeline products and strategic initiatives undertaken by the key players are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Antibody Drug conjugates Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global antibody-drug conjugates market based on the application, technology, and region:

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Blood Cancer, Breast Cancer, Urothelial Cancer & Bladder Cancer, and Other Cancer.

Breast cancer accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021 owing to the relatively high prevalence of the disease worldwide. According to WHO, there were around 2.26 million new breast cancer cases diagnosed worldwide in 2020, and estimated deaths due to cancer were 685,000.

The blood cancer segment is expected to increase by the 15.4% CAGR during the forecast period. Blood cancer is the fifth most common cancer and is the second leading cause of cancer deaths, globally.

Based on the Technology Insights, the market is segmented into Type, Linker Type and Payload Type.

The cleavable linker segment accounted for the largest revenue share, in2021. The ability of cleavable linkers to remain stable in the bloodstream for longer duration & release of a cytotoxin from ADCs makes them the most popular used technology for an effective outcome of ADCs in cancer treatment.

Non-cleavable linker was the second largest revenue-generating segment in 2021 owing to the increase in usage of Kadcyla, which contains a non-cleavable linker. Non-cleavable linker is used for the production of ADCs that are reliant on the ADC’s lysosomal degradation and prevents the non-specific release of the drug, thus reducing the overall cytotoxicity of the ADC to surrounding healthy cells.

Payloads are cytotoxic agents that are used to kill target cancerous cells. Currently, there are many payloads available in the market including microtubuline inhibitors (Vinorelbine, Paclitaxel, Epothilone B, Tubulysins (IM-2, B), DNA cleavers (Bleomycin A2), Akt inhibitors (GDC – 0068), DNA intercalators (Doxorubicin hydrochloride, Epirubicin hydrochloride, Duocarmycins, PBD dimers), MMAF & MMAE. Currently, Blenrep (belantamab mafodotin-blmf) developed by GlaxoSmithKline plc. utilizes MMAF, protease linker, and anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody to kill target cell in adult patients with relapsed multiple myeloma.

Antibody Drug Conjugates Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The leading players are focusing on growth strategies, such as innovations in the existing product, approval of new products, and mergers & acquisitions to gain market share.

Some prominent players in the global antibody drug conjugates market include

Seagen, Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

AstraZeneca

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Pfizer, Inc.

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Astellas Pharma, Inc.

ADC Therapeutics SA

