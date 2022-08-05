Printing inks Market Insights by 2031 & Covid-19 Analysis | Sakata Inx Corporation, T&K Toka Corporation, Dainichiseika Color & Chemicals Mfg, Deers I Co Ltd

New York, Country, 2022-Aug-05 — /EPR Network/ —

Printing inks are liquids or pastes that contain pigments or dyes and are used to color a surface to produce an image, pattern, or text. The inks are transferred to the surface using a printing press, which applies pressure to the back of the printing plate to transfer the ink to the surface. The inks are then dried to prevent smudging or bleeding.

Key Trends

The printing inks industry has seen a shift in recent years towards digital inks and away from traditional printing inks.

This is due to a number of factors, including the increasing popularity of digital printing technology, the need for faster turnaround times, and the desire for more personalized and customized products.

Digital inks offer a number of advantages over traditional printing inks, including the ability to print on a wider range of substrates, the ability to print at a lower cost, and the ability to print with more accuracy and precision.

Market Segments

The printing inks market is segmented by printing process, application, product type, and region. By printing process, the market is classified into digital inks, gravure inks, and others. Based on application, it is bifurcated into packaging, publication, commercial printing, and decorative printing. On the basis of product type, it is divided into solvent-based, oil-based, water-based, and others. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Key Players

The global printing inks market includes players such as Flint Group, DIC Corporation, Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co, Sakata Inx Corporation, T&K Toka Corporation, Dainichiseika Color & Chemicals Mfg. Co Ltd, Deers I Co Ltd, Epple Druckfarben AG, Toyo Ink SC, Holdings Co Ltd, Hubergroup, and others.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the printing inks market include the growing demand for printed packaging and the need for cost-effective printing solutions.

The printing ink market is also driven by the advancement of printing technology and the increasing popularity of digital printing.

