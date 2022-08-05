Non-PVC IV bags Market Insights by 2031 & Covid-19 Analysis | Fresenius Kabi AG, JW Life Science, Renolit, PolyCine GmbH, Sealed Air, Angiplast

New York, Country, 2022-Aug-05 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Non-PVC IV bags report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Non-PVC IV bags market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Non-PVC IV bags are made from a variety of materials, including polyolefins, polyethylene, and polypropylenes. These materials are safe for use in medical applications and do not off-gas harmful chemicals as PVC bags do. Non-PVC IV bags are more expensive than PVC bags, but they are worth the extra cost to avoid the health risks associated with PVC.

Key Trends

Some of the key trends in Non-PVC IV bags technology include the development of new materials that are more compatible with human tissue, the use of nanotechnology to create more efficient delivery systems, and the development of new methods of manufacturing that reduce the amount of waste generated.

Market Segments

The non-PVC IV bags market report is bifurcated on the basis of product, material, application, vertical, and region. On the basis of product, it is segmented into single chamber and multi chamber. Based on material, it is analyzed across ethylene vinyl acetate, polypropylene, copolyester ether, and others. By application, it is categorized into chemotherapy, targeted drug delivery, glucose injection, and others. By vertical, it is divided into hospitals, clinics, emergency service centers, and others. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the World.

Key Players

The non-PVC IV bags market market report includes players such as Baxter, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Pfizer, Inc., Fresenius Kabi AG, JW Life Science, Renolit, PolyCine GmbH, Sealed Air, Angiplast Pvt. Ltd., Shanghai Solve Care Co. Ltd., and Kraton Corporation.

Key Drivers

The main drivers of the Non-PVC IV Bags market are the rising health awareness, the growing number of hospitals and clinics, and the increasing number of surgeries. Other factors that are driving the market growth are the rising disposable income, the availability of advanced technology, and the growing number of players in the market.

