Furfural Market overview by recent opportunities, growth size, regional analysis and forecasts to 2031

New York, Country, 2022-Aug-05 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Furfural report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Furfural market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Furfural is an organic compound derived from corn cobs. It is used as a building block for many products, including plastics, resins, and adhesives. It is also a key ingredient in the production of furan, a versatile polymer used in a variety of applications.

Key Trends

The key trends in furfural technology are:

– Increasing use of furfural as a renewable feedstock for the production of chemicals and fuels

– Development of new processes for the production of furfural from biomass

– Increasing investment in furfural production facilities

– Expansion of the global furfural market

Request free sample copy of this research study: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/GIS21283

Market Segments

The Furfural Market is segmented by raw material, application, end user, and region. By raw material, the market is divided corn cobs, rice husk, sugarcane bagasse, and others. The application segment is categorized into furfuryl alcohol, solvent, and others. By end user, the market is classified into petroleum refineries, agricultural formulations, paints & coatings, pharmaceuticals, and others. Region-wise, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The Furfural Market includes players such as Arcoy Industries Pvt. Ltd., Central Romana Corporation, Ltd., Hongye Holding Group Corporation, Illovo Group, KRBL Ltd., Lenzing AG, Penn A Kem LLC, Silvateam, Tanin Sevnica d.d and Tieling North Furfural (Group) Co. Ltd.

Purchase your copy now: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/inquiry-before-buying/GIS21283

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the Furfural market are the rapid growth in the demand for bio-based chemicals and the increasing preference for renewable feedstock. Furfural is a bio-based chemical that is derived from biomass, such as corn cobs and sugar cane bagasse. It is used as a raw material in the production of a variety of chemicals, including furan, which is used in the production of plastics, resins, and adhesives. The demand for furfural has been growing at a rapid pace in recent years, driven by the increasing preference for renewable feedstock and the need for more environmentally friendly products.

With Global Insight Services, you receive:

10-year forecast to help you make strategic decisions

In-depth segmentation which can be customized as per your requirements

Free consultation with lead analyst of the report

Excel data pack included with all report purchases

Robust and transparent research methodology

About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm

headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients

with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research

needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust

and transparent research methodology, and superior service.

Contact Us:

Global Insight Services LLC

16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958

E-mail: info@globalinsightservices.com

Phone: +1-833-761-1700