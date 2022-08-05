urinary catheter Market growth, business opportunities, share value, key insights and size estimation by 2031

New York, Country, 2022-Aug-05 — /EPR Network/ —

Global urinary catheter report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on urinary catheter market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

A urinary catheter is a tube that is inserted into the body through the urethra in order to drain urine from the bladder. The catheter is typically inserted when a person is unable to urinate on their own, such as when they are unable to control their bladder muscle or when they are in a coma. The catheter can also be used to empty the bladder before surgery.

Key Trends

There are several key trends in urinary catheter technology. One is the development of new materials that are more biocompatible and less likely to cause infection. Another is the development of new designs that are more comfortable to use and less likely to cause leaks. Finally, there is a trend toward making catheters more user-friendly, such as pre-lubricated catheters that are easier to insert.

Market Segmentation

The Urinary Catheters market is segmented by product, application and region. By product, the market is divided into intermittent and external. By application, the market is bifurcated into BPH & prostate surgeries and urinary incontinence. By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world.

Key Players

The key players in the Urinary Catheters market are Hollister, Inc., Medtronic PLC, Boston Scientific Corp., Becton Dickinson And Company , Cook Medical, Teleflex, Inc., Medline Industries, Inc., , J and M Urinary Catheters LLC, B. Braun Melsungen AG and Coloplast A/S.

Key Drivers

There are several key drivers of the urinary catheter market. One of the most important drivers is the increasing incidence of urinary tract infections (UTIs). UTIs are one of the most common types of infections, and they can be very painful and difficult to treat. The use of urinary catheters can help to reduce the risk of UTIs by allowing the urine to be drained from the body more effectively.

Another important driver of the urinary catheter market is the aging population. As people age, they are more likely to suffer from conditions that can lead to urinary incontinence, such as prostate cancer. Urinary catheters can help to manage incontinence by allowing the urine to be drained from the body without the need for diapers or other absorbent products.

