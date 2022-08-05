household cooking appliance Market Pegged for Robust Expansion by 2031 | Type, Application, Scope & Key Companies

New York, Country, 2022-Aug-05 — /EPR Network/ —

Global household cooking appliance report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on household cooking appliance market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

A household cooking appliance is an electrical appliance that is used for cooking food. The most common household cooking appliances include ovens, stoves, microwaves, and dishwashers.

Key Trends

Some of the key trends in household cooking appliance technology include the following:

1. Increased use of energy-efficient appliances: This is being driven by both government regulations and consumer demand for more environmentally-friendly products.

2. Increased use of induction cooktops: These cooktops use magnetic fields to generate heat, which is more efficient than traditional methods.

3. Increased use of connected appliances: Many appliances are now being equipped with internet connectivity, allowing them to be controlled remotely and receive updates and new features.

4. Increased use of smart features: Many appliances are now being equipped with smart features such as automatic temperature control and ingredient recognition.

Market Segments

The household cooking appliance market report is bifurcated on the basis of product, structure, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of product, it is segmented into microwaves, ovens, cooktops, and others. Based on structure, it is analyzed across built-in and freestanding. By distribution channel it is categorized into online, offline, and others. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the World.

Key Players

The household cooking appliance market report includes players such as AB Electrolux, GE Appliances, Haier Group, LG Electronics, Panasonic Corp., Samsung, SMEG S.p.A, Thermador, Whirlpool Corp., and Winiadaewoo.

Key Drivers

There are several key drivers of the household cooking appliance market.

Firstly, the increasing disposable incomes of consumers is leading to a higher demand for these appliances. Secondly, the rise in the number of nuclear families is also boosting the demand for these appliances as each family member prefers to have their own personal appliance.

Additionally, the increasing awareness of the health benefits of cooking at home is also driving the market growth. Lastly, the busy lifestyles of consumers is leading to a preference for appliances that offer quick and easy cooking solutions.

