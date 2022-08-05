Meal Kit Delivery Services Market Analysis, Growth Opportunities, Future Demand, And Leading Players Updates By Forecast To 2021-2031

New York, 2022-Aug-05 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Meal Kit Delivery Services Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031”. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Meal kit delivery services are a type of subscription service that delivers pre-portioned ingredients and recipes to customers’ homes on a weekly basis. Customers typically choose from a selection of recipes online and receive a box of ingredients that are necessary to cook the chosen dish. Meal kit delivery services have become increasingly popular in recent years as a way to make home cooking easier and more convenient.

Key Players

Blue Apron

HelloFresh

Home Chef

Plated

Sun Basket

Green Chef

Purple Carrot

Marley Spoon

Key Trends

There are a few key trends driving the popularity of meal kit delivery services:

The rise of the health-conscious consumer: More and more people are looking for healthy meal options that are easy to prepare. Meal kit delivery services fit this need perfectly, as they provide fresh, healthy ingredients and simple recipes.

The popularity of cooking shows and food blogs: Shows like Top Chef and MasterChef have sparked a renewed interest in cooking, while food blogs like Smitten Kitchen and The Kitchn have made home cooking more approachable. As a result, people are more open to trying new recipes and ingredients, which meal kit delivery services offer in abundance.

The growth of the online food delivery market: The online food delivery market is booming, and meal kit delivery services are a natural extension of this trend. Consumers are becoming more comfortable ordering food online, and they appreciate the convenience of having meals delivered right to their doorstep.

The popularity of subscription services: Consumers are increasingly gravitating towards subscription-based services, which offer convenience and value. Meal kit delivery services offer both of these things, making them a popular option for busy people who want to save time and money.

Key Drivers

The meal kit delivery services offer a convenient and healthy alternative to the traditional methods of cooking. These services provide fresh and healthy ingredients that are portioned and ready to cook. The meal kit delivery services have become popular among consumers who are looking for healthy and convenient food options.

The busy lifestyles of consumers are one of the key drivers of the meal kit delivery services market. The meal kit delivery services offer a convenient solution for busy consumers who do not have time to cook. The meal kit delivery services allow consumers to order their meals online and have them delivered to their doorstep.

Market Segments

By Offering

Heat & Eat

Cook & Eat

By Service

Single

Multiple

By Platform

Online

Offline

By Meal Type

Vegan

Vegetarian

Non-Vegetarian

