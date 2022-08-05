Podcasting Market Research Reports, Industry Size, In-Depth Qualitative Insights, Explosive Growth Opportunity, Regional Analysis 2022-2031

New York, 2022-Aug-05 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Podcasting Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031”. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Podcasting technology refers to the process and equipment used to create, distribute, and consume podcasts. Podcasting is a form of audio content that can be downloaded and listened to on a portable media player, computer, or smartphone.

The first podcast was created in 2004, and since then the popularity of podcasting has grown exponentially. There are now millions of podcasts available on a wide variety of topics, and new podcasts are being created every day.

To create a podcast, you will need a microphone, recording software, and a place to host your podcast files. Once you have these things, you can start recording your podcast episodes. Once your episodes are recorded, you can then upload them to your podcast host and make them available for your listeners.

Key Players

Apple

Spotify

Google

iHeartRadio

NPR

Stitcher

Pandora

TuneIn

Acast

Castbox

Himalaya

Key Trends

Over the past few years, podcasting has become an increasingly popular way to consume audio content. This is largely due to the fact that it is a very convenient format – you can listen to podcasts while doing other things, such as commuting or doing household chores. Additionally, there are now many ways to listen to podcasts, such as on your smartphone, tablet, or even smart speaker.

One of the key trends in podcasting technology is the growth of smart speakers. These devices, such as the Amazon Echo and Google Home, are becoming increasingly popular in homes around the world. This is because they offer a hands-free way to listen to audio content, including podcasts. Additionally, smart speakers are becoming more and more affordable, which is helping to drive their growth.

Key Drivers

Key drivers of the growth of podcasts

1. The rise of smartphones and other mobile devices.

2. The increasing number of people who are commuting to work or taking long car journeys.

3. The increasing number of high-quality podcasts available.

4. The fact that podcasting is seen as a more intimate and personal medium than radio.

5. The growing popularity of podcasts with both listeners and advertisers.

Market Segments

By Genre

News & Politics

Society & Culture

Comedy

Sports

Others

By Format

Interviews

Panels

Solo

Repurposed Content

Conversational

