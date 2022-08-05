Data Acquisition Hardware Market Size, Demand, Growth, COVID 19 Impact Analysis, Share, Revenue and Forecast 2031

New York, 2022-Aug-05 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Data Acquisition Hardware Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031”. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Data acquisition hardware generally consists of sensors, transducers, and converters. Sensors are used to detect various physical parameters such as temperature, pressure, humidity, etc. Transducers are used to convert the physical parameters into electrical signals. Converters are used to convert the electrical signals into digital form.

Key Players

National Instruments

ABB

Honeywell International Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Rockwell Automation

Siemens AG

Omron Corporation

General Electric Company

Phoenix Contact

Belden Inc.

Key Trends

Some of the key trends in the data acquisition hardware market include:

– Increasing demand for data storage and analysis: As businesses become more data-driven, they are increasingly turning to data acquisition hardware to store and analyze their data. This trend is being driven by the need to make better decisions, improve operational efficiency, and gain a competitive edge.

– Need for faster and more reliable data acquisition hardware: With the increasing volume of data being generated, businesses are requiring faster and more reliable data acquisition hardware. This is to ensure that they can quickly and effectively analyze their data.

– Growing adoption of cloud-based data acquisition hardware: Cloud-based data acquisition hardware is becoming increasingly popular, as it offers a number of benefits such as scalability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness.

– Increase in the use of big data analytics: Big data analytics is being used by businesses to gain insights into their data. This is helping them to make better decisions, improve operational efficiency, and gain a competitive edge.

Key Drivers

There are a few key drivers of the data acquisition hardware market.

– the increasing demand for data storage and analysis is driving the need for more powerful and reliable data acquisition hardware.

– the advancement of technology is resulting in smaller, more powerful, and more affordable data acquisition hardware.

– the increasing popularity of the Internet of Things (IoT) is also driving the data acquisition hardware market.

Market Segments

By Component

Sensors

Transducers

Converters

By Application

R&D

Field

Manufacturing

By Vertical

Automotive & Transportation

Aerospace & Defense

Power & Energy

Wireless Communications & Infrastructure

Environmental Monitoring

Healthcare

Food & beverage

Others

