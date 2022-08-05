Vacation Rental Market Size 2022 Latest Insights, Growth Rate, Future Trends, Outlook by Types, Applications, End Users and Business Opportunities to 2031

New York, 2022-Aug-05 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Vacation Rental Market was estimated to be $75bn in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% over next ten years”. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Key Players

Airbnb

HomeAway

VRBO

Expedia

Booking.com

FlipKey

HouseTrip

Onefinestay

Luxury Retreats

Key Trends

The vacation rental market has seen a number of key trends in recent years. One of the most notable is the rise of the sharing economy, which has led to a significant increase in the number of people using vacation rental platforms like Airbnb and HomeAway. This has in turn created a more competitive market, with vacation rental companies offering a wider range of services and amenities to guests.

Another key trend is the increasing use of technology by vacation rental companies. This has ranged from the use of online booking platforms to the development of mobile apps that allow guests to book and manage their stay. Vacation rental companies are also using data analytics to better understand customer preferences and to target marketing efforts.

Finally, the vacation rental market is becoming more consolidated, with a few large players accounting for a greater share of the market. This is leading to increased competition and pressure on margins.

Key Drivers

The vacation rental market has exploded in recent years due in large part to the sharing economy. The rise of platforms like Airbnb and HomeAway have made it easier than ever for people to list their properties and find renters. At the same time, these platforms have made it easier for travelers to find vacation rentals that fit their budget and preferences.

The vacation rental market is also being driven by a desire for more unique and authentic travel experiences. Travelers are increasingly interested in staying in local neighborhoods and getting a taste of the local culture. Vacation rentals often offer more space and amenities than hotel rooms, making them appealing to families and groups.

Market Segments

By Accommodation Type

Home

Apartments

Resort/Condominium

Others

By Booking Mode

Online

Offline

