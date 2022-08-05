Bubble Tea Market Trend 2022: Industry Upcoming Developments, Global Economics, Market Dynamics, Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Business Strategies of Top Key Players, Revenue Forecast 2031

2022-08-05

New York, 2022-Aug-05 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services Bubble Tea Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031”. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Bubble tea, also known as boba tea, is a tea-based drink that originated in Taiwan. It typically consists of tea, milk, and chewy tapioca balls. Bubble tea has become increasingly popular in recent years, with many bubble tea shops popping up around the world.

Key Players

  • Chatime
  • Gong Cha
  • Koi
  • Milk Tea Lab
  • CoCo
  • Tiger Sugar
  • Sharetea
  • Happy Lemon
  • Yi Fang Taiwan Fruit Tea

Key Trends

There are a few key trends in the bubble tea market.

One is the increasing popularity of fruit-flavored bubble teas. While originally bubble tea was typically made with black tea and milk, nowadays there are many fruit-flavored options available. This has made bubble tea more accessible to people who don’t like the taste of black tea.

Another trend is the increasing popularity of tea-based cocktails. Many bubble tea shops now offer alcoholic versions of their drinks, which are becoming increasingly popular among young adults.

Finally, there is a trend towards healthier bubble tea options. While bubble tea is traditionally quite high in sugar, many shops are now offering options made with less sugar or even no sugar at all. There are also a number of bubble tea brands that are using all-natural ingredients.

Key Drivers

There are a few key drivers of the Bubble Tea Market.

The first is the health trend. Bubble Tea is seen as a healthier alternative to other sugary drinks on the market. It is also a refreshing and tasty beverage that can be enjoyed hot or cold.

Another driver of the Bubble Tea Market is the trend of customization. Consumers are now able to customize their Bubble Tea with a variety of different flavors, toppings, and add-ins. This allows for a unique and personal experience that is tailored to each individual.

Market Segments

By Base Ingredient

  • Black Tea
  • Green Tea
  • Oolong Tea
  • White Tea

By Flavor

  • Original Flavor
  • Coffee Flavor
  • Fruit Flavor
  • Chocolate Flavor
  • Others

Reasons to buy Bubble Tea Market Report:

  • Develop comprehensive understanding of market landscape – industry structure, value-chain, key players, trends, drivers, and challenges
  • Drive revenue and market-entry strategy by gaining insights into which segments and geographies are largest and likely to grow fastest
  • Formulate sales and marketing strategies by gaining understanding of competitors, their positioning, and strengths & weaknesses
  • Develop business and M&A strategies through understanding of latest trends and emerging players in the market
  • Refine your business plans by understanding impact of disruptions such as Covid-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict on the market 

With Global Insight Services, you receive:

  • 10-year forecast to help you make strategic decisions
  • In-depth segmentation which can be customized as per your requirements
  • Free consultation with lead analyst of the report
  • Excel data pack included with all report purchases
  • Robust and transparent research methodology

 About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust &amp; transparent research methodology, and superior service.

Contact Us:
Global Insight Services LLC
16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958
E-mail: info@globalinsightservices.com
Phone: +1-833-761-1700

