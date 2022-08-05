Bubble Tea Market Trend 2022: Industry Upcoming Developments, Global Economics, Market Dynamics, Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Business Strategies of Top Key Players, Revenue Forecast 2031

New York, 2022-Aug-05 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Bubble Tea Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031”. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Bubble tea, also known as boba tea, is a tea-based drink that originated in Taiwan. It typically consists of tea, milk, and chewy tapioca balls. Bubble tea has become increasingly popular in recent years, with many bubble tea shops popping up around the world.

Key Players

Chatime

Gong Cha

Koi

Milk Tea Lab

CoCo

Tiger Sugar

Sharetea

Happy Lemon

Yi Fang Taiwan Fruit Tea

Key Trends

There are a few key trends in the bubble tea market.

One is the increasing popularity of fruit-flavored bubble teas. While originally bubble tea was typically made with black tea and milk, nowadays there are many fruit-flavored options available. This has made bubble tea more accessible to people who don’t like the taste of black tea.

Another trend is the increasing popularity of tea-based cocktails. Many bubble tea shops now offer alcoholic versions of their drinks, which are becoming increasingly popular among young adults.

Finally, there is a trend towards healthier bubble tea options. While bubble tea is traditionally quite high in sugar, many shops are now offering options made with less sugar or even no sugar at all. There are also a number of bubble tea brands that are using all-natural ingredients.

Key Drivers

There are a few key drivers of the Bubble Tea Market.

The first is the health trend. Bubble Tea is seen as a healthier alternative to other sugary drinks on the market. It is also a refreshing and tasty beverage that can be enjoyed hot or cold.

Another driver of the Bubble Tea Market is the trend of customization. Consumers are now able to customize their Bubble Tea with a variety of different flavors, toppings, and add-ins. This allows for a unique and personal experience that is tailored to each individual.

Market Segments

By Base Ingredient

Black Tea

Green Tea

Oolong Tea

White Tea

By Flavor

Original Flavor

Coffee Flavor

Fruit Flavor

Chocolate Flavor

Others

