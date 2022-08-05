Robotaxi Market Research report 2022: Boosting the growth Worldwide: Market dynamics, trends, Market Scope and Market Size Estimation, Forecast to 2031

New York, 2022-Aug-05 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Robotaxi Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031”. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

A Robotaxi is a driverless car that can be summoned by a smartphone app to take passengers to their destination. The idea is that Robotaxis would be cheaper and more convenient than traditional taxis or ride-hailing services like Uber and Lyft.

Critics of the concept point to the high cost of driverless technology, and the potential for hacking and other cybersecurity concerns. They also worry about the impact on employment, as driverless cars could put millions of taxi and truck drivers out of work.

Key Players

Cruise LLC

Daimler AG

Ford Motor Company

Lyft, Inc.

Nissan Motor Corporation

Tesla

Uber Technologies

Key Trends

Robotaxi technology is an autonomous vehicle technology that is being developed to allow vehicles to operate without a human driver. The technology is still in its early stages of development, but there are a number of key trends that are emerging.

One of the key trends is the development of autonomous vehicle technology that is able to handle a variety of different weather conditions. This is a critical requirement for robotaxi technology, as the ability to operate in all weather conditions is essential for the safe and reliable operation of the vehicles.

Another key trend is the development of robust and reliable sensors and algorithms that can accurately detect and track other vehicles and objects on the road. This is a critical requirement for robotaxi technology, as the ability to accurately detect and track other vehicles is essential for the safe operation of the vehicles.

Key Drivers

There are a few key drivers of Robotaxi market. Firstly, the increasing concerns over air pollution and traffic congestion are resulting in the need for efficient and sustainable transportation solutions. This is where Robotaxi comes in, as it is a completely emissions-free mode of transportation. Secondly, the ever-increasing cost of traditional transportation methods, such as owning and operating a car, is making Robotaxi a more attractive option for many people. Finally, the advancements in technology are making it possible for Robotaxi to become a reality, with many companies working on developing autonomous vehicles.

Market Segments

By Application Type

Goods Transportation

Passenger Transportation

By Level of Autonomy

Level 4

Level 5

By Vehicle Type

Car

Shuttle/Van

By Propulsion

Electric

Hybrid

Fuel Cell

By Service Type

Car Rental

Station Based

By Component Type

Camera

Radar

LiDAR

Ultrasonic Sensors



