Paper Diagnostics Market To Witness Significant Rise In Revenue During Forecast Period 2022 – 2031 : Fact.MR

According to Fact MR’s recent market research, sales of Paper Diagnostics to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as investment towards expansion of healthcare infrastructure continues rising. The goal of the survey is uncover growth opportunities, key trends, growth drivers, and challenges. It also provides recommendations to assist businesses in preparing for unforeseen challenges.

Focus on improving overall patient care will remain a chief growth driver. Besides this, Paper Diagnostics market will continue gaining from increasing willingness among patients and families to spend on advanced healthcare.

Market Snapshot

As per the latest industry analysis published by Fact.MR, global market for paper diagnostics is likely to be valued at US$ 7.2 Bn in 2021, and is slated to accelerate at a CAGR of 8.1% across the 2021-2031 forecast period, reflecting more than 2x increase. Paper-based lateral flow assays are projected to be most demanded, accumulating over 60% revenue until 2031.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Paper Diagnostics market.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Paper Diagnostics. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Paper Diagnostics Market across various industries and regions.

key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Paper Diagnostics Market.

Paper Diagnostics Market – Segmentation

Fact.MR’s research study assesses the global paper diagnostics market in terms of product type, end user, and region. This report presents extensive market dynamics and trends associated with different segments of the market, and their influence on the growth prospects of the global paper diagnostics market.

Product

Lateral Flow Assays

Dipsticks

Paper-based Micro Fluidics

End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Home Care Settings

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players are embracing innovative approaches such as ground-breaking marketing tactics, enhanced R&D investments, technological advancements and mergers.

The Wyss Institute has developed paper-based synthetic gene networks as a next generation diagnostic technology for use in global healthcare crises and patient-care. This new type pf platform may also provide patients and consumers with simple-to-use texts for a variety of other health problems.

In Sept 2017, U.S. ARKRAY, Inc. (ARKRAY) launched the ADAMS™ A1c HA-8180V System for haemoglobin A1c testing. The system obtained FDA 510(k) clearance as an aid in the monitoring and diagnosis of individuals with diabetes. This fully automated analyser utilizes gold standard HPLC technology.

Key Takeaways from Paper Diagnostics Market Report

Lateral flow assays are expected to witness the considerably high demand over the forecast period between 2020 and 2030

Hospitals & clinics segment is expected to remain the primary end user of paper diagnostics through the forecast period

North America will lead the global paper diagnostics market with its epicenter in the U.S.

East Asia will emerge as another lucrative region exhibiting impressive growth throughout the forecast period

The outbreak of COVID-19 is expected to moderately impact the growth of the paper diagnostics market till the end of the next year

“According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), autoimmune diseases are among the leading causes of death among young and middle-aged woman in the United States, and the prevalence rate ranges from less than 5 per 100,000 (e.g. chronic active hepatitis, uveitis) to more than 500 per 100,000 (grave disease, rheumatoid arthritis, thyroiditis). Against this backdrop, demand will continue rising steadily as focus remains on prompt diagnosis of autoimmune diseases,”said a Fact.MR analyst.

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level.

The report provides a comparison of Paper Diagnostics's historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031.

The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Paper Diagnostics market. It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally

The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Paper Diagnostics demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Paper Diagnostics market is carefully analyzed

Healthcare industry has been largely influenced by COVID-19 pandemic. The Fact MR Market survey analyzed consumer spending post COVID-19. It assesses how current trends that will influence expenditure on healthcare services, thus affecting Paper Diagnostics market growth.

The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

