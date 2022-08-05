Sales Revenue of Blood Thawing System Market To Soar In Near Future Owing To Growing Consumer Adoption : Fact.MR

Sales of blood thawing systems are gaining momentum as the requirement for 2-bag, 4-bags, and dry plasma thawers has been increasing. With rising demand from blood banks, transfusion centers, hospitals, and diagnostic laboratories, blood thawing system manufacturers are expected to come across significant growth scope over the coming years.

A new report by Fact.MR offers an exhaustive overview of global industry trends, demand-supply patterns, and other crucial factors related to blood thawing systems during the forecast period of 2021 to 2031. According to the report, leading players are eyeing the regional markets of North America and Europe, while Asia Pacific will also emerge as another highly lucrative market for blood thawing systems over the coming years.

For critical insights on this market, request for More Info – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5772

The global blood thawing system market is expected to expand steadily over the coming years and surpass a US$ 350 million valuation by 2031.

Market Segmentation by Category

Product Type Dry Plasma Thawers Wet Plasma Thawers

Capacity 2 Bag Blood Thawing Systems 4 Bag Blood Thawing Systems 8 Bag Blood Thawing Systems Others

Sample Type Blood Plasma RBCs Platelets Whole Blood Others

End User Blood Thawing Systems for Blood Banks Blood Thawing Systems for Transfusion Centers Blood Thawing Systems for Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories Blood Thawing Systems for Pharmaceutical Companies Others

Region North America Latin America Europe Middle East and Africa (MEA) East Asia South Asia Oceania



Speak To Research Analyst For Detailed Insights – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=5772

Key Takeaways from Market Study

High demand for dry plasma thawers likely to be witnessed

Blood plasma and RBCs to emerge as leading segments in terms of sample

Growing demand from blood banks and transfusion centers to boost sales of blood thawing systems

The United States to hold major share of the North American market for blood thawing systems

Germany to remain the hotspot in Europe for blood thawing systems

China remains the epicenter of the world’s fastest-growing market for blood thawing systems – Asia Pacific

India, Japan, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, and Canada to maintain positive industry outlook throughout the forecast period

What insights does the Blood Thawing System Market report provide to the readers?

Blood Thawing System fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.

Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.

Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Blood Thawing System player.

Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Blood Thawing System in detail.

Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Blood Thawing System.

Full Access of this Report Is Available at – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/5772

Blood Banks and Transfusion Centers Propelling Demand Growth

Blood thawing systems are widely used across blood banks and transfusion centers. With steadily growing demand from these sectors, players manufacturing blood thawing systems are projected to gain higher revenues in the near future. Additionally, favourable governmental rules, regulations, and investments in these sectors are further catering to market growth.

According to a report titled “Blood Safety Basics”, published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), every day, life-saving blood transfusions are required in hospitals and emergency treatment facilities across the U.S. As stated in the report, there are more than 13.2 million blood donors in the U.S., resulting in a total of 17.2 million transfused blood product units per year. This gives an estimation of the growing opportunity for blood thawing system suppliers not only in the U.S. but around the world.

For More Insight https://storage.googleapis.com/qurium/theelephant.info/2022-07-15-the-scourge-of-the-disposable-diaper-in-rural-kenya.html

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analysed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com