Market for Dental Digital X-ray Market To Offer Lucrative Growth Prospects for Manufacturers : Fact.MR

Fact.MR – a market research and competitive intelligence provider, projects the global dental digital X-ray market to have a positive outlook, expanding at a CAGR of above 8% across the 2021-2031 forecast period. Periodontal diseases are considered a public health concern with a rise in their prevalence among adolescents as well as adults. Growth is majorly fueled by extensive application in dental treatment procedures.

As per the World Health Organization, dental caries prevalence is a major public health concern globally. Over the past half-decade, dental caries ranked first for permanent tooth decay, comprising 2.3 billion people, and 12th for deciduous teeth, equivalent to 560 million children. Advanced dental imaging systems such as dental digital X-rays are required to diagnose and plan the treatment for dental disorders.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Global dental digital X-ray market to top US$ 6 Bn by 2031.

Intraoral products are projected to reach around US$ 2 Bn by 2031.

Hybrid X-rays to record 6% CAGR during the forecast period of 2021- 2031.

China is forecast to reach a projected market size of around US$ 1.5 Bn by 2031.

The market in Latin America is projected to expand at over 7% CAGR.

India, Australia, and South Korea to collectively reach a valuation of nearly US$ 660 Mn by 2031.

Competitive Landscape

Product launch and product approval strategies are commonly adopted by companies to expand their footprint and product portfolio worldwide, and meet growing demand. Players manufacturing dental X-ray products adopt the strategy of expansion to enlarge their customer base, which permits them to maintain their brand name globally.

In 2019, Air Techniques launched an imaging system; this new system is capable of providing 2D and 3D images in combination with the VisionX software, and is manufactured in Germany. ProVecta 3D Prime facilitates practitioners with a safe, 3D X-ray diagnosis for efficient treatment and diagnostic services. This device can verify implant, root or jaw fractures, hyperplasia, or dysplasia needs.

In 2021, due to rising competition in the market, companies are adopting various policies such as strategic alliances, forward & backward integration, new product development, and mergers & acquisitions in order to sustain in the global market for dental digital X-ray.

Key Market Segments in Dental Digital X-ray Industry Research

Type Intraoral Dental Digital X-ray Systems Extraoral Dental Digital X-ray Systems Hybrid Dental Digital X-ray Systems

Application Dental Digital X-ray Systems for Diagnostics Dental Digital X-ray Systems for Therapeutics Dental Digital X-ray Systems for Cosmetics Dental Digital X-ray Systems for Forensics

End User Dental Digital X-ray Systems for Dental Hospitals & Clinics Dental Digital X-ray Systems for Dental Academic and Research Institutes Dental Digital X-ray Systems for Forensic Laboratories



Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

Crucial insights in the Dental Digital X-ray Market research:

Underlying macro- and microeconomic factors impacting the growth of the Dental Digital X-ray Market Basic overview of the Dental Digital X-ray Market including market definition, classification, and applications.

Scrutinization of each Dental Digital X-ray Market player based on mergers & acquisitions, R&D projects, and product launches.

Adoption trend of Dental Digital X-ray Market across various industries.

Important regions and countries offering lucrative opportunities to Metal Packaging Coatings Market stakeholders.

