Sun Protection Products Market Revenue To Register Robust Growth Rate During 2022 – 2031 : Fact.MR

According to a recently revised report by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, demand for sun protection products will surpass a valuation of US$ 15.3 Bn in 2021, rising at a CAGR of around 6.6% through the end of 2031.

Sun care products are useful to avoid the harmful effects of UVA & UVB rays. This is a prominent segment in the personal care industry. With rising need to protect oneself intensified UV rays and sunburn, especially during the summers, along with changing climatic conditions and increase global warming, demand for sun protection products market will see a surge over the coming years.

Innovation in wellness and beauty products is projected to reflect positively on the global sun protection products market. Increasing desire of consumers to look attractive and younger could create added demand for sun care products such as sun protection wipes, powders, and lotions. Sun protection products also offer additional benefits such as dark spot reduction, anti-aging, and anti-blemish.

By using natural ingredients such as aloe vera, shea butter, almond oil, and vitamin B, manufacturers are producing sun protection products that provide complete protection from harmful sun exposure with added skin benefits. To meet with increasing consumer requirements for products with natural and organic ingredients, manufacturers are minimizing the use of chemicals to a great extent in these products.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global sun protection products market is likely to create an incremental opportunity worth US$ 1.5 Bn through 2031.

Sun protection products between SPF (sun protection factor) 30 to 60 are expected to gain higher demand over the coming years.

Growing awareness of consumers about skincare is likely to positively impact demand for sun protection products at a high pace.

Demand for natural indigent-based sun protection products is also expected to increase owing to growing concern about chemical allergies.

Globally, pollution, changing external environment, and depletion of the ozone layer have become serious issues, and the number of people suffering from skin ailments has also increased drastically.

The after sun care segment currently holds a significant share in the global sun protection products market, which is pegged to reach 24.1% in 2021, and the segment is expected to expand at the rate of 7.4% in terms of value.

The zinc oxide segment currently holds a significant market share, which is pegged to reach 31.5% in 2021, and expand at the rate of 6.5% in terms of value.

Segmentation of Sun Protection Products Industry Research

Product Type: Sun Care Products SPF-15-29 SPF-30-55 SPF-55+ After Sun Products Self-Tanning Care Products

Form: Sun ProtectionCreams Sun ProtectionGels Sun ProtectionLotions Sun Protection Powder Sun ProtectionWipes Sun ProtectionSprays Sun ProtectionNatural Oils Other Forms

Ingredient: Ecamsule-based Sun Protection Products Avobenzone-based Sun Protection Products Oxybenzone-based Sun Protection Products Titanium Dioxide-based Sun Protection Products Zinc Oxide-based Sun Protection Products Natural Oils Raspberry Seed Oil Wheat germ Oil Avocado Oil Hazelnut Oil Carrot Seed Oil Other Suncare Natural Oils

Packaging Type: Sun Protection Sticks 10 – 20 grams >20 grams Sun ProtectionTubes <50 grams 50 grams – 100 grams 101 grams – 200 grams >200 grams Bottle Packaging for Sun Protection Products 50 ml – 100 ml 101 ml – 200 ml 201 ml – 300 ml Other Packaging Types

Customer Orientation: Sun Protection Products for Males Sun Protection Products for Females Unisex Sun Protection Products

Sales Channel: Modern Trade of Sun Protection Products Sun Protection Products Sold at Convenience Stores Sun Protection Products Sold at Departmental Stores Sun Protection Products Sold at Professional Salons Sun Protection Products Sold at Drug Stores Sun Protection Products Sold at Specialty Stores Online Sales of Sun Protection Products Other Sales Channels



Key Country-wise Inclusions

• US Sun Protection Products Market

• Canada Sun Protection Products Market Sale

• Germany Sun Protection Products Market Production

• UK Sun Protection Products Market Industry

• France Sun Protection Products Market

• Spain Sun Protection Products Market Supply-Demand

• Italy Sun Protection Products Market Outlook

• Russia & CIS Market Analysis

• China Sun Protection Products Market Intelligence

• India Sun Protection Products Market Demand Assessment

• Japan Sun Protection Products Market Supply Assessment

• ASEAN Sun Protection Products Market Scenario

• Brazil Sun Protection Products Market Sales Analysis

• Mexico Sun Protection Products Market Sales Intelligence

Key Points Covered in Sun Protection Products Industry Survey:

Market estimates and forecast 2016-2031

Key drivers and restraints impacting market growth

Segment-wise, country-wise, and region-wise analysis

Competition mapping and benchmarking

Global sun protection product consumption

Sales channel analysis of sun care products

Brand share and market share analysis

Top self-tanning care product brands

Natural oil sun protection products trends

Top mass retailers of sun protection lotions

Online sales of sun care products

Online sales analysis of sunscreen

Sun protection cream manufacturers

Key product innovations and regulatory climate

COVID-19 impact on sun protection product sales and how to navigate

Recommendation on key winning strategies

The report covers following Sun Protection Products Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Intradermal Injections market:

Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Sun Protection Products Market

Latest industry Sun Protection Products Market with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors

Key trends Analysis of Sun Protection Products Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.

Changing Sun Protection Products Market demand and consumption of diverse products

Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries

New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types

Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Sun Protection Products Market major players

Sun Protection Products Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

Sun Protection Products Market demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

