Global Dairy Whiteners Market To Record Significant Growth In Revenue During Forecast Period : Fact.MR

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.

Market Snapshot

Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, states that the sales of the global dairy whitener market surpassed US$ 10 Bn in 2021. Increase in consumption of tea and health benefits of dairy whiteners are spurring the demand for dairy whiteners.

In addition, easy availability of dairy whiteners and their ability to serve same taste as milk is playing a key role in the demand of dairy whiteners. Thus, the sales of dairy whiteners are expected to surpass US$ 18 Bn by registering a positive CAGR of 6% in the forecast period 2021-2031.

Market Size Value in 2021 US$ 10 Bn Projected Market Forecast Value 2031 US$ 18 Bn Global Growth Rate (2021 to 2031) 6% CAGR Market Share of Asia 55%

Key Points Covered in Dairy Whitener Industry Analysis

Market estimates and forecast 2016-2031

Key drivers and restraints impacting market growth

Segment-wise, Country-wise, and Region-wise Analysis

Competition Mapping and Benchmarking

Market Share Analysis

Key Product Innovations and Regulatory Climate

COVID-19 Impact on Dairy Whitener Market and How to Navigate

Market and How to Navigate Recommendation on Key Winning Strategies

Key Segments Covered Product Type Flavoured Dairy Whitener Unflavoured Dairy Whitener

Packaging Dairy Whitener in Carton Packs Dairy Whitener in Sachets Dairy Whitener in Plastic Jars Dairy Whitener in Jigger Pots Dairy Whitener in Stick Packaging

Sales Channel Dairy Whitener Sales via Modern Grocery Dairy Whitener Sales via Traditional Retail Grocery Dairy Whitener Sales via Non-Grocery Retail Dairy Whitener Sales via Other Channels

