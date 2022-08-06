Global Processed Cheese Market Revenue To Record Stable Growth Through 2031 : Fact.MR

Companies in the Processed Cheese Market are facing issues in keeping their production facilities fully functional due to shortage of staff and resources amidst the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) outbreak. Get a hands-on over key drivers and threats to the Processed Cheese Market to make your company future-ready post the pandemic. Avails out reports for exciting prices to learn new opportunities that companies can capitalize on during and after the Coronavirus crisis.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=157

Nowadays, consumer preferences are shifting toward healthy, organic and nutritious food products, which is mainly attributed to the surge in the prevalence of lifestyle diseases including diabetes, cholesterol levels, and hypertension. This has substantially reduced the consumption of processed cheese, particularly by highly health-conscious consumers as well as young consumers. The global processed cheese market is projected to register a sluggish expansion throughout the forecast period 2017 to 2022, according to a recently published research by Fact.MR. Revenues from the market are expected to exceed US$ 17,000 Mn by the end of forecast period.

Growing Demand for Processed Cheese by Food Service Manufacturers to Sustain the Market Growth

Generally, processed cheese are used in adding taste to sandwiches and burgers. This is mainly because processed cheese are easy to pair with a large number of ingredients. Fast food has witnessed a rise in popularity, especially in developing countries, which in turn is expected to influence the market growth.

Processed cheese is also being used in several shredded, or sliced applications, as well as in pizza toppings. Demand for processed cheese by food service manufacturers has gained an uptick since the recent past. Food service manufacturers opt for processed cheese owing to its property of high melting, and smooth taste. These factors are expected to sustain the market growth of processed cheese.

Europe is expected to retain its dominance in the global market for processed cheese, in terms of revenues. Revenues from the processed cheese market in Europe will account for nearly half share of the market over the forecast period. The market for processed cheese in Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is projected to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 344.3 Mn between 2017 and 2022.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=157

Processed Cheese Market: Segmentation

FactMR’s study has done the segmentation of processed cheese market on the basis of cheese types, form, milk source, end use and distribution across seven regions.

By Cheese Type : Blue Cheese Brick Cheese Camembert Cheese Cheddar Cheese Cottage Cheese Cream Cheese Mozerella Cheese Romano Cheese Swiss Cheese Other Processed Cheese

By Form : Cheese Blocks Traingle Rectangle Circle Square Cheese Slice Cheese Spread Cheese Spray

By Milk Source : Cattle Milk Goat Milk Sheep Milk

By End Use : Retail / Household HoReCa F&B Processors Snacks Manufacturers Bakery and Confectionery Product Manufacturers Sauces and Condiment Manufacturers Ready Meal Manufacturers Packaged Food Manufacturers Other F&B Processors

By Distribution : Direct Sales (B2B) Hypermarkets and Supermarkets Club Stores Discounters Grocery Retailers Convenience Stores Online Stores

By Regions : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia Oceania MEA



Wholesales/Distributor/ Direct Segment to Remain the Largest Sales Channel for Processed Cheese

Online retailers segment is estimated to remain the fastest expanding sales channel in the global processed cheese market. Wholesales/distributor/direct segment is projected to remain the most lucrative sales channel for processed cheese during the forecast period. However, processed cheese sales in convenience stores are expected to register the lowest CAGR in the market through 2022.

By product form, processed cheese blocks are projected to remain preferred among consumers, with sales estimated to account for nearly US$ 4,500 Mn revenues by 2022-end. In addition, sales of processed cheese slices are estimated to exhibit the fastest growth through 2022.

Sales of processed cheese sourced from cattle milk are projected to reflect the fastest growth through 2022, followed by processed cheese sourced from sheep milk. In terms of revenues, goat milk processed cheese are expected to remain dominant in the market throughout the forecast period.

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/157

Food & Beverage Processing Application of Processed Cheese to Hold over One-Third Revenue Share of the Market

Accounting for more than one-third market revenue share, food & beverage processing is projected to hold its position as the largest application segment in the global processed cheese market. In terms of revenues, hotel, restaurants, cafes (HoReCa) are anticipated to be the second most lucrative application segment in the market by 2022-end.

Key players profiled in Fact.MR’s report on global market for processed cheese include Sargento Foods Inc., Almarai – Joint Stock Company, Mondelez International, Inc., Arla Foods amba, Koninklijke FrieslandCampina N.V., Associated Milk Producers, Inc., Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd., Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, Savencia SA, and Groupe Lactalis S.A.

For More Insight https://sygris.com/2022/07/18/previsiones-para-el-mercado-low-code/

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analysed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com