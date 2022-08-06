Global Multiphoton Microscopy Market To Record Significant Rise In Revenue Share During Forecast Period : Fact.MR

Key Takeaways from Multiphoton Microscopy Market Study

Two-photon microscopy accounted for 94.2% market share in 2020.

Deep tissue imaging is the most lucrative segment and holds nearly 18% of the market share.

North America and Europe collectively hold over half of the global multiphoton microscopy market share, owing to technological advancements and increasing mergers and collaborations in these regions.

Hospitals & clinics account for over 5% value share, since they serve as the primary centers for disease diagnosis and treatment.

The COVID19 pandemic has resulted in a temporary pause of all non-essential and elective procedures. Medical device manufacturers have been severely impacted, with companies reporting significant drop in revenue due to the cancellation of diagnostic procedures.

On the basis of product, the Multiphoton Microscopy market study consists of:

In Vivo Multiphoton Imaging

In Vitro Multiphoton Imaging

On the basis of Application, the Multiphoton Microscopy market study incorporates:

Cancer

Immunology

Nanodermatology

Nanomedicine

Nanotoxicology

Tissue Engineering

Others

On the basis of region, the Multiphoton Microscopy market study contains:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

The Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

The Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Competition Analysis

Leading players are majorly focused on various market consolidation activities such as mergers, acquisitions, supply distribution partnerships, and launching new products, leading to a high competitiveness in this space.

Players are also striving to provide total solution concepts to customers, especially to hospitals & clinics and academic & research Institutes

In November 2020, Zeiss Acquired majority stake in Arivis AG. This acquisition is expected to further strengthen the company’s software competencies and market position in 3D image visualization, image processing, and analysis software for research microscopy.

In 2016, Thorlabs announced that it has entered into a licensing agreement with Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI) for the commercialization of the 2-photon random access mesoscope (2p-RAM), developed at Karel Svoboda’s Janelia Research Campus laboratory of HHMI for in vivo imaging of large brain volumes (up to 5 mm x 1 mm) with single neuron resolution.

In 2018, Miltenyi Biotec GmbH, a worldwide supplier of products and services to advance biomedical science and cellular therapy, announced that it had acquired LaVision BioTec GmbH, a high-end microscopy specialist.

Key players analyzed in the Multiphoton Microscopy market study:

Some of the key players present in global multiphoton microscopy market are Danaher Corp., Nikon Corporation, Bruker Corporation, LaVision BioTec GmbH, Olympus Corporation, Carl Zeiss, FEI Company, Toptica Photonics, Becker & Hickl GmbH, Leica Microsystems GmbH, and others.

