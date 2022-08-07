Global Car Radiator Market Is Estimated At USD 4.7 Billion In 2022 – Fact.MR Study

Rockville, United States, 2022-Aug-08 — /EPR Network/ —

The market study conducted by Fact.MR gives exclusive information on how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends driving the growth of the Cross-Flow Auto Radiator market. This newly released report highlights key dynamics such as the drivers, restraints and opportunities for key market players and emerging players related to production and supply. The latest report from Fact.MR provides a detailed analysis of the Cross-Flow Auto Radiator market

The report provides actionable and valuable market insights on Cross-Flow Auto Radiator. Fact.MR latest report provides details on current market scenario in different regions along with historical data and market forecast. The report also provides information related to sales and demand of Cross-Flow Car Radiator Market across various industries and regions.

The global car radiator market is slated to touch a value of about US$ 4,970 Mn in the year 2022 and grow at a robust CAGR during the assessment period.

4 Forecast Highlights on Global Car radiator Market

As per the forecast of Fact.MR, the cross flow product type segment is slated to touch a value of more than US$ 2,450 Mn in the year 2022. This represents a robust CAGR growth during the assessment period of 2017-2022. The cross flow product type segment is estimated to account for more than half of the revenue share of the product type segment by the year 2017 and is forecasted to lose market share by 2022 over 2017.

As per the forecast of Fact.MR, the copper/brass material type segment will reach a value of about US$ 590 Mn in the year 2017. This represents a sluggish CAGR growth during the forecast period. The copper/brass material type segment is forecasted to account for more than one-tenth of the total revenue share of the material type segment by the end of the year 2017 and is expected to lose in market share by 2022 as compared with the year 2017.

As per the forecast of Fact.MR, the OEM segment is slated to reach a value of nearly US$ 4,055 Mn in 2022. The OEM segment is expected to lose market share by the end of the year 2022. The largest share is contributed by the APEJ region in the OEM segment.

Fact.MR forecasts the compact car type segment to exhibit a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6% from 2017 to 2022.

The report has also included the profiles of some of the leading companies in the car radiator market like Modine Manufacturing Company, Valeo SA, Banco Products (India) Ltd., Zhejiang Yinlun Machinery Co., Ltd, Denso Corporation, T.RAD Co., Ltd, MAHLE GmbH, TYC Brother Industrial Co., Ltd., and Sanden Holdings Corporation.

Competitive Landscape: Top Companies in Car Radiator Market

Companies working in the car radiator industry are expanding their product portfolio by launching new products as demand for car radiators is increasing due to rising demand for hybrid vehicles.

Also, the key companies have adopted numerous strategies including merger & acquisition, partnership, expansion, product launch etc. Product launch is the key strategy to increase their market presence among customers.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about price points of top manufacturers of car radiator market positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion in the recently published report.

For instance:

On 10th May 2019, Marelli has acquired Calsonic Kansei Corporation. Company will be able to expand its manufacturing base of radiators as well acquire large consumer base. On 28th July 2021, MAHLE has announced to expand aftermarket solutions range like transmission oil management, air conditioning service and calibration.

Global Car Radiator Market Segments

By Product Type, Global Car Radiator Market is segmented as: Down-Flow Cross-Flow

By Material Type, Global Car Radiator Market is segmented as: Aluminum Copper/Brass Aluminum/Plastics

By Car Type, Global Car Radiator Market is segmented as: Compact Sub-Compact Mid-Size Sedan Luxury Van

By Sales Channel, Global Car Radiator Market is segmented as: OEM Aftermarket

By Region, Global Car Radiator Market is segmented as: North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



