Contactless Couplers Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% by 2031

The global COVID-19 pandemic has upended several industries by disrupting day-to-day operations, limiting raw material supplies, and hampering production and growth.

This report provides actionable and valuable market insights for Contactless Couplers. The latest report from Fact.MR provides details on the current market scenario in various regions along with historical data and forecasts of the market. The report also includes information on sales and demand for the Contactless Couplers Market across various industries and regions.

Market research conducted by Fact.MR provides exclusive information on how the market will grow. The study identifies important trends determining the growth of the Contactless Couplers market. This newly published report sheds light on important dynamics such as drivers, restraints and opportunities for key market players and emerging players involved in production and supply. The latest report from Fact.MR offers a detailed market analysis of contactless couplers.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Contactless Couplers, key dynamics, their impact on the entire value chain from suppliers to end users, and growth of the Contactless Couplers market .

Report Attributes Details Contactless Coupler Market Size (2021A) US$ 450.1 Mn Estimated Year Value (2022E) US$ 471 Mn Projected Market Value (2032F) US$ 803 Mn Global Market Growth Rate (2022-2032) 5.4% CAGR North America Market Share (2021) ~30% Top 5 Companies’ Market Share (2021) ~35% Key Companies Profiled Cobham Ltd.

Moog

NSD Corporation

PHOENIX CONTACT

Schleifring GmbH

Spinner

Key Segments of Contactless Coupler Industry Research

By product type: FORJ Contactless Coupler single channel contactless coupler Multi-Channel Contactless Coupler inductive coupler capacitive coupler etc

By use case: data transfer less than 1 Gbps 1-3Gbps 3-5Gbps 5 Gbps or more power transmission Upt300W 300-500W 500W or more hybrid

By end-use industry: Communication Energy and Utilities electricity and electronics Medical and medical devices industrial automation Aerospace and Defense Ship automobile etc

By sales channel: OEM aftermarket

By region: North American Contactless Coupler Market Latin America Contactless Coupler Market European Contactless Coupler Market East Asian Contactless Coupler Market South Asia and Oceania Contactless Coupler Market Middle East & Africa Contactless Coupler Market



Key Implications of Market Research

Global demand for contactless couplers is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% by 2032.

By product type, the market is dominated by FORJ contactless couplers, which is expected to account for 51.2% of the market share by 2032.

North America drove the demand for contactless couplers and this scenario is expected to continue during the forecast period, creating an absolute opportunity valued at $108 million.

The demand for FORJ contactless couplers and inductive couplers is expected to increase by 1.7-fold and 1.6-fold, respectively, during the forecast period.

Data transmission and power transmission are projected to grow by 1.7-fold and 1.5-fold by 2032.

The telecom end-use industry is expected to register a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

OEM sales channels are estimated to account for approximately 72% of the market revenue share by 2022.

“Increasing the application of contactless couplers in telecommunications can create ample opportunity for market participants during the evaluation period,” says Fact.MR analysts .

winning strategy

Reducing prices while maintaining the same quality and product properties is an urgent task, and this can be achieved by working with suppliers as well as local businesses. Local suppliers will support raw material procurement at relatively low cost, while market players will expand distribution networks.

Market players are focusing their resources on product development and portfolio diversification based on vibrant end-use areas to capture significant market share. Building constructive partnerships with suppliers to streamline the supply of parts is a strategy widely adopted by market participants.

Some of the key questions asked about the survey of Contactless Couplers Market report are:

Sales and demand for contactless couplers

Growth of the contactless coupler market

Non-Contact Coupler Market Analysis

Market Insights for Contactless Couplers

Key drivers influencing the Contactless Couplers Market

What are the key drivers impacted by the Contactless Couplers Market?

limiting market growth

Contactless Coupler Market Research

A more valuable insight into the Contactless Coupler Market

Fact.MR provides unbiased market analysis of Contactless Couplers, Sales and Demand for Contactless Couplers by analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond in a new report. The study presents growth prospects based on various criteria.



