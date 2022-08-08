Agro Textiles Market Share, Key Players and Demand Analysis till 2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Aug 08, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Agro Textiles Industry Overview

The global agro textiles market size was valued at USD 9.05 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% from 2021 to 2028.

Rising product demand in the agriculture sector for better crop quality & increased productivity and technological advancements are expected to drive the market over the forecast period. An increase in product usage in various sectors, including aquaculture and horticulture, is expected to have a positive impact on the market growth. Favorable government policies promoting sustainable practices in the agriculture and associated sectors, especially in developing regions like India and Indonesia, are also projected to augment the market growth.

The market in China is expected to exhibit significant growth due to the growing population resulting in higher agricultural productivity dependency. China is projected to lead the Asia Pacific regional market on account of its demographics, favorable economy, and rising demand for advanced textile from the country’s agriculture sector.

Agricultural textiles aid in improving crop quality and help in increasing overall productivity. Thus, the necessity to increase agricultural productivity to meet the growing demand for food has led to higher product demand in China. However, the market witnessed severe setbacks due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The market faces numerous challenges coping with the complexity of manufacturing processes, higher production costs, and fluctuating prices of raw materials, such as nylon, polyester, and wool. Technological developments and R&D investments for developing novel technologies are expected to offer ample scope for market growth over the forecasted period.

The global market witnessed a severe decline during the pandemic. The temporary closure of various industries and lockdowns across the world, disruption in the supply chain management, and overall imbalance in the demand-supply scenario are projected to have significant repercussions on the market in near future.

Agro Textiles Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global agro textiles market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Agro Textiles Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) Shade-nets Mulch-mats Anti-hail Nets and Bird Protection Nets Fishing Nets Others

Agro Textiles Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) Agriculture Horticulture & Floriculture Aquaculture Others

Agro Textiles Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central & South America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Agro Textiles market include

Beaulieu Technical Textiles

Belton Industries, Inc.

Meyabond Industry & Trading (Beijing) Co. Ltd.

Capatex Ltd.

Neo Corp International Ltd.

Diatex

Hy-Tex (U.K.) Ltd.

Zhongshan Hongjun Nonwovens Co. Ltd.

SRF Ltd.

Tama Plastic Industry

Hebei Aining Import and Export Co. Ltd.

B&V Agro Irrigation Co.

