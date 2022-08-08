Aerogel Market to Witness Growth at a CAGR of 15.1% During the Forecast Period 2022-2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Aug 08, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Aerogel Industry Overview

The global aerogel market size was valued at USD 818.9 million in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.1% from 2020 to 2028.

The rapid development of the aerogel for high-temperature insulation primarily in the oil & gas industry, due to low thermal conductivity is expected to drive the market over the forecast period. The market witnessed a notable impact due to the global pandemic in 2020. The lockdowns imposed across various regions resulted in a delay of the new construction related to insulation in the oil & gas industry and led to limited growth of the market. However, the product usage in critical application for critical MRO activities was responsible for the market growth in 2020.

The halt in production activities also led to a supply shortage of precursor materials for aerogel production. In addition, the lockdown strategies restricted transportation, thus, creating a global supply chain disruption. These trends also caused a shortfall in the supply of aerogel materials in the end-use industries thereby negatively impacting the market in 2020.

The government in the U.S. is constantly offering subsidies and promoting the use of Electric Vehicles (EVs). In addition, it is encouraging OEMs and part suppliers through various aids for product development and boosting EV production. Thus, the recent development of a product line of aerogel thermal barriers for utilization in lithium-ion batteries in EVs is expected to offer growth opportunities to the market.

Industry participants are exploring thin polymer aerogels for use in shelter applications, such as insulated tents, updating historical structures, and other insulation needs. These are gaining popularity across the interior insulation solutions for building retrofit, thin facade insulation for the renovation of historical monuments, roof balcony, and side balcony constructions.

The market exhibits a highly consolidated structure owing to the presence of a limited set of players majorly located in the North America and Europe regions. The key players in the industry are investing in research and development to reduce the manufacturing cost and ramp up the production capacity to cater to the expected rise in demand in the future.

Aerogel Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global aerogel market on the basis of product, form, end-use, technology, and region:

Aerogel Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) Silica Polymers Carbon Others

Aerogel End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) Oil & Gas Building & Construction Automotive, Aerospace & Marine Performance Coatings Other End-uses

Aerogel Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) Blanket Particle Panel Monolith

Aerogel Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) Supercritical Drying Other Technologies

Aerogel Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central & South America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Aerogel market include

Cabot Corp.

BASF SE

Nano Technology Co., Ltd.

Dow, Inc.

Enersens

