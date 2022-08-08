5G in Healthcare Market Is Expected To See Huge Growth Globally By 2031 | Huawei Technology, Nokia, Orange S.A., Qualcomm Inc

New York, 2022-Aug-08 — /EPR Network/ — Global 5G in Healthcare Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on 5G in Healthcare Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

The 5G network is the next generation of wireless technology, and it has the potential to revolutionize healthcare. 5G is faster and more reliable than current wireless networks, and it can connect more devices simultaneously. This will enable new applications in telemedicine, remote patient monitoring, and real-time data analytics. 5G will also enable new forms of collaborative care, such as virtual reality-based training for surgeons. In addition, 5G will improve the efficiency of hospital operations and allow for the development of new smart medical devices.

Key Trends

The key trends in 5G technology for healthcare are:

1. Increased data speeds: 5G technology will allow for increased data speeds, which will be beneficial for tasks such as streaming video or downloading large files.

2. Improved coverage: 5G technology will offer improved coverage, which means that there will be fewer dead zones where the signal is weak or nonexistent. This will be beneficial for rural hospitals that often have difficulty getting a strong signal.

3. Improved security: 5G technology will offer improved security features, which will be beneficial for protecting sensitive patient data.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of 5G in the Healthcare market are:

1. Increased bandwidth and data rates: 5G offers increased bandwidth and data rates which can be used to support high-definition (HD) video streaming, virtual reality (VR), and augmented reality (AR) applications. This can enable new use cases in healthcare such as remote surgery and telemedicine.

2. Low latency and high reliability: 5G offers low latency and high reliability, which are critical for applications such as remote surgery where every millisecond counts.

3. Improved security: 5G offers improved security features such as end-to-end encryption which can protect sensitive patient data.

Market Segment

The 5g in healthcare market is segmented by component, application, end-use, and region. By component, the market is classified by hardware, services, and connectivity. On the basis of application, it is bifurcated into connected medical devices, AR/VR, remote patient monitoring, and others. Based on end-use, it is divided into healthcare providers, healthcare payers, and others. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Key Players

The global 5g in healthcare market includes players such as Deutsche Telekom AG, Ericsson, Huawei Technology, Nokia, Orange S.A., Qualcomm Inc, Telecom Italia, Vodafone, Samsung, Verizon, and others.

