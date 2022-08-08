Adsorbents Market Set to Witness an Uptick during 2021-2031 | BASF SE, Axens S.A, WestRock, Sorbead India, Axens Solutions, DORF KETAL

New York, 2022-Aug-08 — /EPR Network/ — Global Adsorbents Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Adsorbents Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Adsorbents are materials that adsorb or bind to, other molecules. They are used in a variety of applications, including water purification, air purification, and food and beverage processing. Adsorbents can be made from a variety of materials, including activated carbon, zeolites, and clay.

Key Trends

The key trends in adsorbent technology are:

-Increasing the surface area of adsorbents to improve their performance

-Developing new adsorbents with improved selectivity for specific molecules

-Designing adsorbents with improved mechanical strength and thermal stability

Key Drivers

Some of the key drivers of the adsorbents market include the growing demand for adsorbents from the oil and gas industry, the increasing use of adsorbents in wastewater treatment, and the growing environmental regulations.

The oil and gas industry is one of the largest consumers of adsorbents. Adsorbents are used in the oil and gas industry for a variety of applications such as oil spill cleanup, oil refining, and natural gas processing.

The wastewater treatment industry is another major consumer of adsorbents. Adsorbents are used in wastewater treatment to remove contaminants from water.

Market Segment

The plastic additives market is segmented by type, application, and region. By type, the market is divided into silica gel, molecular sieves, and others. Based on application, the market is segmented into gas refining, water treatment, packaging, and others. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Key Players

The global plastic additive market includes players such as Arkema S.A, Cabot Corporation, Graver Technologies, W.R. Grace & Company, BASF SE, Axens S.A, WestRock, Sorbead India, Axens Solutions, DORF KETAL, and others.

