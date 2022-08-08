Data Visualization Tools Market Poised to Expand at a Robust Pace Over 2021-2031 | SAP, Microsoft, Oracle, IBM, AWS, Sisense, Alteryx

New York, 2022-Aug-08 — /EPR Network/ — Global Data Visualization Tools Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Data Visualization Tools Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

A data visualization tool is a piece of software that allows users to create visual representations of data. This can be done in a number of ways, including charts, graphs, and maps. Data visualization tools are used to help make data easier to understand, and can be used to spot trends and patterns.

Key Trends

Some key trends in data visualization tools technology include the following:

A move towards more user-friendly and intuitive tools: This is in response to the growing popularity of data visualization and the need for tools that can be used by a wider range of people, including those without extensive technical training.

A focus on real-time data: There is an increasing demand for tools that can handle large amounts of data and update visualizations in real-time, in order to support applications such as live monitoring and streaming data analytics.

Key Drivers

There are a few key drivers of Data Visualization Tools. Firstly, the increasing need for data-driven decision making in organizations is driving the need for data visualization tools. Secondly, the increasing volume and complexity of data is making it difficult for organizations to make sense of this data without the help of visualization tools. Thirdly, the increasing popularity of self-service analytics is driving the need for data visualization tools that can be used by non-technical users. Fourthly, the increasing adoption of cloud-based data visualization tools is making them more affordable and accessible to organizations of all sizes.

Key Market Segments

The data visualization tool market report is bifurcated on the basis of tool, deployment mode, organization size, industry vertical, and region. On the basis of tool, it is segmented into standalone and integrated. Based on deployment mode, it is analyzed across cloud and on-premises. By organization size it is categorized into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. By vertical, it is divided into BFSI, government, healthcare and others. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the World.

Key Market Players

The data visualization tool market report includes players such as SAP, Microsoft, Oracle, IBM, AWS, Sisense, Alteryx, SAS Institute, Alibaba Cloud, and Dundas.

