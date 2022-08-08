Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market Estimated to Expand at a Robust CAGR over 2021-2031 | Aruba Networks, AT and T, Broadcom, Cisco, Ericsson, Extreme Networks

New York, 2022-Aug-08 — /EPR Network/ — Global Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Wireless broadband in public safety is a high-speed wireless data service that is typically used by first responders, such as police, fire, and ambulance personnel. The service provides a dedicated, high-speed data connection that is not shared with commercial traffic. This ensures that first responders have a reliable and always-on connection for mission-critical data and applications.

Key Trends

There are a few key trends in wireless broadband in public safety technology. One is the move to LTE, or Long Term Evolution. This is a 4G technology that offers higher speeds and more capacity than previous generations of wireless technology. This will be important for public safety agencies that need to transmit large amounts of data, such as video.

Another trend is the use of small cells. These are low-power wireless transmitters that can be deployed in areas where coverage is needed, such as inside buildings. Small cells can improve coverage and capacity, and they can also be used to offload data traffic from the main wireless network.

Key Drivers

One of the key drivers of Wireless Broadband in Public Safety market is the increasing demand for high-speed data services. With the increasing popularity of smartphones and other mobile devices, there is a growing need for wireless broadband services that can provide high-speed data access. Public safety agencies are increasingly using wireless broadband to provide information and communications services to their employees and constituents.

Market Segments

The global Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market is segmented on the basis of system, application, end user, and region. Depending on system, the it is divided into mobile wireless broadband and fixed wireless broadband. According to application, it is classified into video surveillance and monitoring, automatic vehicle tracking, real-time incident management, geographic information system (GIS), public control and management, and others. As per end user, it is categorized into police department, fire department, emergency medical service providers, and others. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the World.

Key Companies

The Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market includes players such as Aruba Networks, AT and T, Broadcom, Cisco, Ericsson, Extreme Networks, Hitachi, Juniper Network, Motorola Solutions, Huawei and NEC.

