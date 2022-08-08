Agrigenomics Market Growth, Analysis Report, Share, Trends and Overview 2021-2031 | Zoetis, Agilent Technologies, Eurofins Scientific, Thermo Fisher Scientifi, Agilent Technologies

New York, 2022-Aug-08 — /EPR Network/ — Global Agrigenomics Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Agrigenomics Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Agrigenomics is the application of genomic technologies to agriculture. It is a relatively new field that is rapidly evolving and holds great promise for improving the efficiency and productivity of agriculture. Agrigenomics can be used to improve crop yields, to develop more resilient crops that can better withstand pests and diseases, and create new varieties of crops with desirable traits. Additionally, agrigenomics can be used to improve the efficiency of livestock production and to develop new breeds of animals that are better suited to specific environments or that have improved disease resistance.

Get Access to A Free Sample Copy of Our Latest Report :https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/GIS20661

Key Trends

Agrigenomics is a branch of genomics that deals with the application of genomic technologies to agriculture. The goal of agrigenomics is to improve the efficiency and productivity of crop and livestock production through the use of genomic information.

One of the key trends in agrigenomics is the use of next-generation sequencing (NGS) technologies to sequence the genomes of crops and livestock.

Another key trend in agrigenomics is the use of genomic technologies to improve our understanding of the microbial communities that live in and on plants and animals.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the agrigenomics market are the same as those driving the broader field of genomics: the falling cost of sequencing genomes, the need for more efficient and sustainable agriculture, and the desire to improve our understanding of the genetics of agriculturally important plants and animals.

Agrigenomics is still in its early stages, but it has the potential to revolutionize agriculture. By better understanding the genetics of plants and animals, we can develop more efficient and sustainable methods of production.

Market Segment

The agrigenomics market is segmented by objective, sequencer type, application, and region. By objective, the market is classified into genotyping, DNA/RNA sequencing, gene expression profiling, and others. On the basis of sequencer type, it is bifurcated into solid sequencers, sanger sequencing, and others. Based on application, it is divided into crops, and livestock. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Key Players

The global agrigenomics market includes players such as Illumina, Zoetis, Agilent Technologies, Eurofins Scientific, Thermo Fisher Scientifi, Agilent Technologies, Tecan Trading AG, Biogenetic Services, Edico Genome, Affymetrix, and others.

Free Customization Available : https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-customization/GIS20661

With Global Insight Services, you receive:

• 10-year forecast to help you make strategic decisions

• In-depth segmentation which can be customized as per your requirements

• Free consultation with lead analyst of the report

• Excel data pack included with all report purchases

• Robust and transparent research methodology

About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust & transparent research methodology, and superior service.

Contact Us:

Global Insight Services LLC

16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958

E-mail: info@globalinsightservices.com

Phone: +1-833-761-1700

Website: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/