Mobility as a Service Market expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2021-2031 | Lyft, Inc., Alliance Corporation, Xerox Corporation, Splyt Technologies Ltd.

New York, 2022-Aug-08 — /EPR Network/ —According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services Mobility as a Service Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Mobility as a Service (MaaS) is a new model for transportation that is becoming increasingly popular in cities around the world. MaaS allows users to access a variety of transportation options through a single platform or app. This can include public transit, ride-hailing, bike-sharing, and more. MaaS has the potential to make transportation more efficient and convenient, while also reducing traffic and pollution.

Key Trends

The key trends in Mobility as a Service technology are:

1. Increased use of cloud-based services: More and more businesses are using cloud-based services to manage their mobility needs. This includes both Infrastructures as a Service (IaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) providers.

2. Increased use of mobile devices: There is a growing trend of using mobile devices to access cloud-based services. This includes both smartphones and tablets.

Key Drivers

There are a few key drivers of the Mobility as a Service market. Firstly, the increasing cost of car ownership is making people look for alternatives to traditional methods of transportation. Secondly, the rise of the sharing economy is giving people more options for how to get around, and Mobility as a Service providers are able to tap into this trend. Finally, the increasing use of smartphones and other mobile devices is making it easier for people to use Mobility as a Service providers apps and services.

Market Segments

The Mobility as a Service Market is segmented based organization size, service type, vehicle type and region. As per organization size, it is segmented into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. By service type, it is categorized into e-hailing, bike sharing, car sharing, pop-up buses, and self-driving cars. On the basis of vehicle type, it is segmented into buses, car, and air-flights. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Companies

Top key players in Mobility as a Service Market are Uber Technologies Inc., Lyft, Inc., Alliance Corporation, Xerox Corporation, Splyt Technologies Ltd., Transit Systems Pty. Ltd, OLA (ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd.), Beeline Singapore, SkedGo Pty Ltd. and Moovel Group GmbH.

