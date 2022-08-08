Decorative Coatings Market 2021 production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate upto 2031 | PPG Industries Inc., AkzoNobel N.V., BASF SE, Asian Paints Limited

New York, 2022-Aug-08 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services Decorative Coatings Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

A decorative coating is a paint, lacquer, varnish, or other similar material that is applied to a surface for purposes of decoration and protection. Decorative coatings are typically applied to walls, ceilings, floors, and other surfaces in both residential and commercial settings.

There are a wide variety of decorative coatings available on the market, each with its own unique set of properties. Some common types of decorative coatings include latex paint, alkyd paint, oil-based paint, and epoxy. Latex paint is the most common type of decorative coating, and is typically used for interior applications. Alkyd paint is another popular type of decorative coating, and is often used for exterior applications. Oil-based paint is another common type of decorative coating, but is not as widely used as latex or alkyd paint.

Key Trends

Some of the key trends in decorative coatings technology include the development of more environmentally friendly products, the use of nanotechnology to create more durable coatings, and the incorporation of smart technology into coatings to create self-cleaning and self-healing surfaces.

As consumers become more aware of the environmental impact of the products they purchase, manufacturers are under pressure to develop more sustainable and eco-friendly options. This has led to the development of water-based and powder-based coatings that emit fewer VOCs (volatile organic compounds) into the atmosphere.

Nanotechnology is being used to create coatings that are more durable and resistant to wear and tear. Nanoparticles can be added to coatings to improve their scratch resistance, abrasion resistance, and overall durability.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the Decorative Coatings market are the increasing demand for durable and long lasting coatings, the need for low maintenance coatings, and the growing preference for eco-friendly coatings.

The increasing demand for durable and long lasting coatings is driven by the need for protection against weathering, corrosion, and other environmental factors. The need for low maintenance coatings is driven by the desire to reduce the frequency and cost of maintenance. The growing preference for eco-friendly coatings is driven by the need to reduce the environmental impact of coatings.

Key Market Segments

The decorative coatings market bifurcated on the basis of product type, technology, application, and region. On the basis of product type, it is segmented into emulsion, wood coatings, enamels, and others. By technology, it is categorized into waterborne coatings, solvent-borne coatings, and powder coatings. By application, it is analyzed across residential, non-residential, and others. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the World.

Key Market Players

The decorative coatings market report includes players such as PPG Industries Inc., AkzoNobel N.V., BASF SE, Asian Paints Limited, Kansai Paints Co., Ltd., Masco Corporation, Jotun A/S, Nippon Paints Co. Ltd, Hempel AS, and Arkema S.A.

