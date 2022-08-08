Aptamers Market Set to Witness an Uptick during 2021-2031 | Aptagen, LLC, Aptamer Sciences, Inc, AM Biotechnologies

New York, 2022-Aug-08 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services Aptamers Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

An aptamer is a single-stranded nucleic acid molecule that has the ability to bind to a specific target molecule. Aptamers can be generated through in vitro selection (also known as SELEX) or through in vivo selection. Aptamers are oligonucleotides that can bind to a wide variety of targets with high affinity and specificity. Aptamers can be generated against nearly any molecule of interest, including proteins, peptides, carbohydrates, and small molecules. Aptamers are generated through an in vitro selection process called SELEX (systematic evolution of ligands by exponential enrichment).

Key Trends

One of the key trends in aptamers technology is the development of aptamers against difficult-to-drug targets, such as proteins that are not easily accessed by small molecules or antibodies. Aptamers against these targets can be used as research tools to study the biology of the target and potentially develop new therapeutics.

Another key trend is the development of aptamers that can be used in vivo. Aptamers that can be injected or administered orally are being developed for a variety of applications, including diagnostics and therapeutics.

Aptamers are also being developed for use in combination with other molecules, such as antibodies, to create more specific and potent binders. For example, aptamers that bind to a protein of interest can be used to direct antibodies to the protein, increasing the specificity and potency of the antibody.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the aptamers market are the increasing use of aptamers in research and drug development, and the growing demand for aptamers in diagnostics and therapeutics.

Aptamers are attractive research tools because of their high specificity and affinity for their target. They can be used to purify proteins, study protein-protein interactions, and detect and quantify target molecules. Aptamers can also be used in high-throughput screening assays to identify new drugs and therapeutic targets.

The use of aptamers in diagnostics is growing due to their ability to specifically detect target molecules at low concentrations. Aptamers can be used to detect diseases, such as cancer, and to monitor treatment response. In therapeutics, aptamers are being developed as drugs to treat a variety of conditions, including cancer, viral infections, and inflammatory diseases.

Market Segmentation

The Aptamers market is segmented by by type, technology, application, end-user and region . By type, the market is divided into DNA aptamers, XNA aptamers and RNA aptamers. By technology, the market is segmented by SELEX and others. By application, the market is classified into therapeutics development, research & development, diagnostic and others. By end-user, the market is bifurcated into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, academic & government research institutes, CROs and others. By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world.

Key Players

The key players in the Aptamers market are Aptagen, LLC, Aptamer Sciences, Inc, AM Biotechnologies, Aptus Biotech S.L, Aptamer Solutions, Base Pair Biotechnologies, TriLink Bio Technologies, Raptamer Discovery Group, Aptus Biotech and Maravai Lifesciences.

