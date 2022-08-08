Managed Network Services Market 2021: Demand, Industry Scenario and Major Players are Cisco, Fujitsu, Atos SE, DXC Technology

New York, 2022-Aug-08 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services Managed Network Services Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Managed network services is the practice of outsourcing the management of a company’s network infrastructure to a third-party provider. The service provider is responsible for the day-to-day operation of the network, including monitoring and troubleshooting any issues that may arise. This can free up internal IT staff to focus on other projects and initiatives.

Key Trends

The key trends in Managed Network Services technology are:

1. Increasing demand for bandwidth: There is an increasing demand for bandwidth as more and more businesses move to using cloud-based applications and services. This is resulting in managed network service providers (NSPs) upgrading their networks to provide higher bandwidth and faster speeds.

2. Increased focus on security: With the increase in cyber-attacks and data breaches, businesses are now placing a greater emphasis on security. NSPs are responding by offering more robust security solutions, such as managed firewalls and intrusion detection/prevention systems.

3. Virtualization and SD-WAN: Virtualization is being increasingly used by NSPs to provide their customers with more flexible and scalable network solutions. SD-WAN is also becoming popular as it allows businesses to take advantage of the increased bandwidth and speed of broadband connections.

Key Drivers

There are several key drivers for the Managed Network Services market.

First, enterprises are looking for ways to reduce their IT costs. By outsourcing their network management to a third-party provider, they can save on infrastructure and personnel costs.

Second, enterprises are looking for ways to improve their network performance and reliability. Managed network services can help them achieve this by providing 24/7 monitoring and management of their network.

Third, enterprises are looking for ways to scale their network. Managed network services can help them do this by providing the resources and expertise necessary to expand their network as their business grows.

Market Segments

The Managed Network Services Market is segmented based component, deployment type, enterprise size, and region. As per component, it is segmented into software and services. By deployment type, it is categorized into on-premise and cloud based. On the basis of enterprise size, it is segmented in small and medium enterprise and large enterprise. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Companies

Top key players in Managed Network Services Market are IBM Corporation, Cisco, Fujitsu, Atos SE, DXC Technology Company, AT and T Intellectual Property, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Cognizant and HCL.

