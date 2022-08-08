Immersion Cooling Market Growth, Analysis Report, Share, Trends and Overview 2021-2031 | Fujitsu Limited, Dug Technology, Green Revolution Cooling Inc., Submer

New York, 2022-Aug-08 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services Immersion Cooling Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Immersion cooling is a method of cooling electronic components and devices by submerging them in a dielectric fluid. The fluid, which has a high heat capacity, absorbs heat from the components and dissipates it to the surrounding air.

The most common fluid used for immersion cooling is mineral oil, but other fluids, such as silicone oil and fluorocarbon liquids, can also be used.

Key Trends

There are three key trends in immersion cooling technology:

1. Increased Efficiency: Immersion cooling technology is becoming increasingly efficient as manufacturers continue to develop new and improved ways to cool electronic components. One example of this is the use of phase-change materials, which can absorb large amounts of heat and then release it slowly over time. This helps to keep components cool for longer periods of time and prevents them from overheating.

2. Increased Scalability: Immersion cooling technology is also becoming increasingly scalable. This means that it can be used to cool larger and more powerful electronic components, such as servers and GPUs. This is important for data centers and other businesses that require high-powered computing resources.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of Immersion Cooling market are the benefits offered by the technology, such as improved cooling efficiency, lower operating costs, and reduced environmental impact. Additionally, the growing demand for data center and server applications is driving the need for more efficient cooling solutions.

Market Segments

The Immersion Cooling Market is segmented based type, application, cooling fluid and region. As per type, it is segmented into single-phase and two-phase. By application, it is categorized into high-performance computing, edge computing, cryptocurrency mining. On the basis of cooling fluid, it is segmented into mineral oil, synthetic, fluorocarbon-based. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Companies

Top key players in Immersion Cooling Market are Fujitsu Limited, Dug Technology, Green Revolution Cooling Inc., Submer, Liquid Stack, Midas Green Technologies, Asperitas, DCX- The Liquid Cooling Company, LiquidCool Solutions and ExaScaler Inc.

