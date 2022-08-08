Antimicrobial Textile Market Exhibits Higher Growth Prospects During 2021-2031 | Aditya Birla Group, Fuji Chemical Industries Ltd, Herculite Inc, Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited

New York, 2022-Aug-08 — /EPR Network/ — Global Antimicrobial Textile Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Antimicrobial Textile Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Antimicrobial textile is a type of fabric that is treated with an antimicrobial agent in order to protect it from microbial growth. The most common types of microbes that are prevented from growing on antimicrobial textile include bacteria, fungi, and viruses. Antimicrobial textile is used in a variety of applications, including medical, industrial, and consumer products.

Key Trends

The key trends in antimicrobial textile technology are the development of more effective and longer lasting treatments, the use of nanotechnology to create self-cleaning fabrics, and the incorporation of antimicrobial properties into the fabric itself.

One of the most important trends is the development of more effective and longer lasting treatments. In the past, antimicrobial textile treatments were only effective for a short period of time and had to be reapplied frequently.

Another trend is the use of nanotechnology to create self-cleaning fabrics. These fabrics are coated with a very thin layer of nanoparticles that can kill bacteria and other microbes on contact.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the antimicrobial textile market are the increasing awareness about hygiene, the growing health concerns, and the changing lifestyle of people.

The other drivers include the increasing demand for antimicrobial textile products from the healthcare and hospitality industries, and the growing demand for sportswear and activewear.

Market Segments

The antimicrobial textile market is segmented by active agent, fibers, application, and region. By active agents, the market is classified into synthetic organic agents, bio-based agents, and others. On the basis of fibers, it is is bifurcated into cotton, polyester, polyamide, and others. Based on application, it is divided into medical textiles, apparel, home textiles, commercial textiles, and others. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia pacific, and Rest of the World.

Key Players

The global antimicrobial textile market includes players such as Aditya Birla Group, Fuji Chemical Industries Ltd, Herculite Inc, Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited, Kolon Industries Inc, Response Fabrics Pvt. Ltd, SANITIZED AG, TOYOBO Co Ltd, Vardhman Holdings Limited, Miliken and Company, and others.

