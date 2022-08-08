Plant Factory Market 2021 Overview, in-Depth Analysis, Forecasts, Applications, Shares & Insights 2031 | Bowery Farming, AppHarvest, Kalera, Iron Ox, Agricool

New York, 2022-Aug-08 — /EPR Network/ — Global Plant Factory Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Plant Factory Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

A plant factory is a facility in which plants are grown under controlled conditions. These facilities can be used to produce food, medicine, or other products. Plant factories may be used to grow crops in regions with limited space or resources, or to produce plants that are resistant to pests or diseases.

Key Trends

One of the key trends in Plant Factory technology is the use of LED lighting. LEDs are more efficient than traditional incandescent bulbs, and they generate less heat.

Another key trend is the use of vertical farming techniques. In vertical farming, crops are grown in vertically stacked layers, with each layer having its own controlled environment.

Overall, Plant Factory technology is an exciting field with great potential. The use of efficient LED lighting and vertical farming techniques can help to increase yields, while also reducing the amount of land required for farming.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the plant factory market are the ever-increasing demand for food, the need for efficient and sustainable production methods, and the advances in technology that have made plant factories more efficient and cost-effective.

The demand for food is increasing globally as the population continues to grow. The United Nations estimates that the world population will reach 9.7 billion by 2050, which is an increase of more than 2 billion people from the current 7.3 billion.

Market Segments

The plant factory market is segmented by facility type, growing system, crop type, and region. By facility type, the market is classified into greenhouses, indoor farms, and others. Based on growing system, it is bifurcated into soil-based, non-soil based, and hybrid. On the basis of crop type, it is divided into fruits, vegetables, flowers, and others. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Key Players

The global plant factory market includes players such as Bright Farms, Gotham Greens, Aero Farms, Bowery Farming, AppHarvest, Kalera, Iron Ox, Agricool, Crop One, Sky Greens, and others.

