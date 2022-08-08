Aircraft Landing Gear Market Likely To Experience Substantial Growth In The Forecast Period 2021-2031 | Liebherr Group , Circor Aerospace , Safran , Heroux-Devtek , United Technologies Corporation

New York, 2022-Aug-08 — /EPR Network/ — Global Aircraft Landing Gear Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Aircraft Landing Gear Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

The aircraft landing gear is the system of wheels, struts, and brakes that supports an airplane during ground operations and allows it to roll along the runway. The landing gear also includes the shocks that absorb the impact when the airplane touches down.

Get Access to A Free Sample Copy of Our Latest Report : https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/GIS20670

Key Trends

There are a few key trends in aircraft landing gear technology. One is the trend toward more electric systems. This is driven by the need for more reliability and lower maintenance costs. There is also a trend toward lighter-weight materials, such as composites. The need for fuel efficiency drives this. Another trend is toward more integrated systems. This means that the various components of the landing gear are designed to work together more seamlessly. The need for safety and efficiency drives this.

Key Drivers

There are several key drivers of the aircraft landing gear market. The most important driver is the increasing demand for air travel. This is leading to a corresponding increase in the number of aircraft being manufactured, which in turn is driving up the demand for landing gear. Other important drivers include the need to replace aging aircraft fleets, and the desire to improve fuel efficiency and reduce emissions.

The global aircraft landing gear market is expected to grow from $4.2 billion in 2016 to $5.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2016 to 2025. The growth of the aircraft landing gear market is mainly driven by the increase in air traffic and the need to replace aging aircraft fleets.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented by type, aircraft type, end-use, and region. By type, the market is segmented by main landing gear and nose landing gear. By aircraft type, the market is classified into fixed wing and rotatory wing. By end-use, the market is bifurcated into OEM and aftermarket. By region, the market is segmented into, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world.

Key Players

The Key players in the market are AAR , Liebherr Group , Circor Aerospace , Safran , Heroux-Devtek , United Technologies Corporation , Magellan Aerospace Corporation , Honeywell International , GKN Aerospace and Triumph Group

Free Customization Available : https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-customization/GIS20670

With Global Insight Services, you receive:

• 10-year forecast to help you make strategic decisions

• In-depth segmentation which can be customized as per your requirements

• Free consultation with lead analyst of the report

• Excel data pack included with all report purchases

• Robust and transparent research methodology

About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust & transparent research methodology, and superior service.

Contact Us:

Global Insight Services LLC

16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958

E-mail: info@globalinsightservices.com

Phone: +1-833-761-1700

Website: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/