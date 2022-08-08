Particle Size Analysis Market – Industry Specific Opportunities and Trends Affecting the Growth | Shimadzu Corporation, HORIBA Ltd., Agilent Technologies

New York, 2022-Aug-08 — /EPR Network/ — Global Particle Size Analysis Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Particle Size Analysis Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Particle size analysis is a method of measuring the size and distribution of particles in a sample. The most common method is to use a laser to scatter light off of the particles and measure the angle and intensity of the scattered light. The size of the particles can then be calculated from the angle and intensity of the scattered light.

Key Trends

The key trends in Particle Size Analysis technology are the miniaturization of particle size analysis devices, the development of new analysis methods, and the increasing use of particle size analysis in a variety of industries.

Miniaturization of particle size analysis devices has been driven by the need for more portable and affordable devices. New analysis methods have been developed to take advantage of the smaller size of particles and the increased accuracy of measurements. The use of particle size analysis in a variety of industries has increased due to the need for more precise measurements and the ability to analyze a wider range of particles.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the Particle Size Analysis market are the increasing demand for quality control and the need for process optimization. The market is also driven by the increasing adoption of particle size analysis in the pharmaceutical industry and the food and beverage industry. Other factors that are driving the market growth include the increasing investment in research and development activities and the growing demand from the Asia-Pacific region.

Market Segments

By Technology

Laser Diffraction

Dynamic Light Scattering

By Dispersion Type

Wet Dispersion

Dry Dispersion

By End-Use Industry

Healthcare Industry

Public & Private Institutions

By Region

North America The U.S.



Key Players

Shimadzu Corporation

HORIBA Ltd.

Agilent Technologies

Microtrac

Izon Science

CILAS.

VERDER

TSI

