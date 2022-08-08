eHealth Market SWOT analysis, Growth, Share, Size and Demand outlook by 2031 | Motion Computing Inc., Epocrates Inc., Telecare Corporation

New York, 2022-Aug-08 — /EPR Network/ — Global eHealth Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on eHealth Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

eHealth is the use of technology to support health and healthcare. This includes the use of electronic health records, mobile health applications, telehealth, and other forms of health information technology.

Key Trends

There are a few key trends in eHealth technology that are worth noting.

First, there is a trend towards mobile health or mHealth. This is where mobile devices are used to track and manage health data. This can be anything from fitness data to medical records.

Another key trend is the use of artificial intelligence in health care. This is where computer algorithms are used to help make decisions about treatment options and diagnoses.

Key Drivers

There are a number of key drivers of the eHealth market.

One of the most important is the increasing demand for healthcare services. This is driven by a number of factors, including the aging population, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and the rising cost of healthcare.

Another key driver of the eHealth market is the increasing use of technology in healthcare. This includes the use of electronic health records (EHRs), telehealth, and mobile health applications.

Market Segments

By Type

eHealth Solutions

eHealth Services

By Deployment

On-Premise

Cloud

By End-Use

Healthcare Provider

Consumers

Pharmacies

By Region

North America US



Key Players

Motion Computing Inc.

Epocrates Inc.

Telecare Corporation

Medisafe

SetPoint Medical

IBM

Doximity

