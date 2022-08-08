Space DC-DC Converter Market growth, business opportunities, share value, key insights and size estimation by 2031 | General Electric, FUJITSU, Infineon Technologies

Global Space DC-DC Converter Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Space DC-DC Converter Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters' and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

A space DC-DC converter is a type of power converter that is used to convert direct current (DC) into another direct current (DC) voltage. The output voltage of the converter can be either higher or lower than the input voltage. Space DC-DC converters are used in a variety of applications, including power supplies for computers, telecommunications equipment, and automotive electronics.

Key Trends

The key trends in Space DC-DC Converter technology are miniaturization, weight reduction, higher efficiency, and increased reliability.

Miniaturization: The trend toward miniaturization is driven by the need to reduce the size and weight of spacecraft and satellites. This is achieved by miniaturizing the components, including the DC-DC converter.

Weight reduction: The trend toward weight reduction is driven by the need to reduce the overall weight of spacecraft and satellites. This is achieved by reducing the weight of the components, including the DC-DC converter.

Key Drivers

Some of the key drivers of the Space DC-DC Converter market include the increasing demand for space exploration, the need for more efficient and reliable power conversion solutions for space applications, and the growing trend of miniaturization of space systems. The space industry is constantly evolving and expanding, as new technologies are developed and new applications are discovered for existing technologies. This has led to an increasing demand for space exploration, both for scientific research and for commercial purposes. As a result, there is a need for more efficient and reliable power conversion solutions for space applications.

Market Segmentation

 by Input Voltage

  • 3V-14V
  • 15V-35V

 by Output Power

  • 0.25W-250W
  • 250W-500W

 by End-User

  • Consumer Electronics
  • Healthcare
  • Automotive

By Region

  • North America

Key Players

  • General Electric
  • FUJITSU
  • Infineon Technologies
  • Ericsson
  • Texas Instruments, Inc.
  • Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

