Pipe Coatings Market Pegged for Robust Expansion by 2031 | Type, Application, Scope & Key Companies | E.I. Dupont De Nemours & Co., the DOW Chemical Company, Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings B.V.

Pipe coatings are materials that are applied to the exterior of pipes to protect them from corrosion and wear. The most common type of pipe coating is a thin layer of zinc that is applied to the surface of the pipe. This type of coating is known as galvanized pipe coating. Other types of pipe coatings include paint, plastic, and metal.

Key Trends

There are three key trends in pipe coatings technology:

1. Increased use of high-performance coatings: High-performance coatings are becoming increasingly popular for use in pipe coatings due to their superior performance compared to traditional coatings. These coatings are typically made from polymers or other materials that offer better resistance to corrosion, abrasion, and other forms of wear.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the Pipe Coatings market are the increasing demand for anti-corrosion coatings from the oil & gas and water & wastewater industries, and the growing infrastructure activities in the Asia-Pacific region.

The oil & gas industry is the largest end-use industry for pipe coatings, and the demand for pipe coatings from this industry is driven by the need to protect pipelines from corrosion. In the water & wastewater industry, pipe coatings are used to protect pipes from corrosion and abrasion. The demand for pipe coatings from this industry is driven by the need to upgrade aging infrastructure and to comply with environmental regulations.

Market Segments

By Type Concrete Coatings Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Bituminous Coatings

By Surface External Surface Internal Surface



By Form Liquid Coatings Powder Coatings



By Region North America



Key Players

E.I. Dupont De Nemours & Co.

the DOW Chemical Company

Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings B.V.

Wasco Energy Group of Companies

Celanese Corporation

BASF SE

AkzoNobel

