Blood Screening Market is anticipated to reach USD 5.5 billion in 2031 | Grifols (Spain), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Abbott Laboratories, Inc. (US)

New York, 2022-Aug-08 — /EPR Network/ — The blood screening market size was USD 2.8 billion in 2021 and it is anticipated to reach USD 5.5 billion in 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2022-2031.

Global Blood Screening Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Blood Screening Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Blood screening is a medical process in which blood is examined for a specific disease or condition. It aids in monitoring disease and preventing health issue and a variety of other conditions such as infection and cancer. Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), blood type, and pregnancy screenings are the most common types of blood screening.

Market Trends and Drivers

The key factor boosting the market growth is an increasing number of blood donations across the globe. There is an increase in the need for donated blood owing to advancements in healthcare systems and the availability of and the need for sophisticated surgical procedures, like cardiovascular & transplant surgery, trauma care, and therapy for cancer and blood diseases. On an average around 235 million major surgeries are being performed across the globe every year, of which 63 million are traumatic surgeries, cancer-related are over 31 million, and 10 million are related to pregnancy complications. Blood transfusion is generally prescribed in complicated childbirth to prepare for childhood congenital maternal blood disorders, acute anemia, and trauma.

Market Segments

By Product & Services

Reagents & Kits

Instruments

By Technology

Nucleic Acid Test

ELISA

Rapid Tests

By End User

Blood Banks

Hospitals

By Regions

North America

Key Players

Grifols (Spain)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

Abbott Laboratories, Inc. (US)

bioMérieux (France)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (US)

Beckman Coulter, Inc. (Danaher) (US)

DiaSorin (Italy)

