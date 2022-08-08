Blood Culture Tests Market size to surpass around USD 8.5 billion by 2031 | Becton, Dickinson and Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., bioMérieux SA

New York, 2022-Aug-08 — /EPR Network/ — The global blood culture devices market size was USD 4.5 billion in 2021 and it is anticipated to reach USD 8.5 billion in 2031, growing at a rate of 6.4% from 2022-2031.

Global Blood Culture Tests Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Blood Culture Tests Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Blood Culture tests play a essential role in the diagnosis of various infectious diseases. The increasing prevalence of infectious diseases combined with advancements in diagnostic technologies is anticipated to boost market growth. Adding to that, ageing population, demand for rapid analysis and treatment are estimated to fuel the blood culture tests market in future. According to the World Health Organization, every year around 17 million people around the world die owing to infectious diseases.

Market Trends and Drivers

The key factors such as high incidence of blood stream infections is likely to boost the growth of the blood culture tests market. Nosocomial (hospital-acquired) bloodstream infections are one of the major causes of mortality across the world. In the US alone, approximately 250,000 cases of hospital-acquired BSIs occur each year. Worldwide, bloodstream infections affect about 30 million people leading to 6 million deaths, with 3 million newborns and 1.2 million children suffering from sepsis annually. In Eastern African countries, the proportion of patients with bloodstream infections is reported to range from 11% to 28%. In Ghana, bloodstream infection rates are estimated to be in the range of 9.3% to 11.2%. The occurrence of these infections raises the overall duration of hospitalization coupled with the cost of treatment. With the rising incidence of BSIs, the demand for advanced blood culture techniques that assist in the early detection of infections is expected to raise.

Market Segments

By Type

Conventional/Manual Methods

Automated Methods

By Product

Consumables

Instruments

By Technology

Culture-based Technology

Molecular Technologies

Microarrays

By Application

Bacteremia

Fungemia

By End User

Hospital Laboratories

Reference Laboratories

Key Players

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

bioMérieux SA

Luminex Corporation

Danaher Corporation

Bruker Corporation

IRIDICA

